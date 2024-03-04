California State Teachers Retirement System Sells 30,394 Shares of UDR, Inc. (NYSE:UDR)

California State Teachers Retirement System reduced its position in UDR, Inc. (NYSE:UDR – Free Report) by 6.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 475,224 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 30,394 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System owned about 0.14% of UDR worth $16,951,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Clear Street Markets LLC boosted its position in UDR by 96.1% during the first quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 606 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 297 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in UDR during the third quarter worth approximately $35,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its stake in UDR by 225.7% during the 3rd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,088 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 754 shares during the period. Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in UDR in the 2nd quarter valued at $63,000. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of UDR by 196.1% during the 2nd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,590 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 1,053 shares in the last quarter. 91.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Barclays lowered UDR from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $46.00 to $37.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on shares of UDR in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th. They set a “hold” rating and a $40.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $37.00 target price on shares of UDR in a research report on Monday, February 26th. Mizuho lowered their price target on shares of UDR from $38.00 to $35.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on UDR in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $39.00 price objective on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $41.24.

UDR Stock Performance

Shares of UDR opened at $35.94 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 5.15, a quick ratio of 5.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $36.83 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $36.16. UDR, Inc. has a 12 month low of $30.95 and a 12 month high of $44.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 0.80.

UDR Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 10th were paid a dividend of $0.42 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, January 9th. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.67%. UDR’s dividend payout ratio is currently 125.37%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Thomas W. Toomey sold 45,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.90, for a total transaction of $1,705,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 939,716 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $35,615,236.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 3.41% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

UDR Company Profile

UDR, Inc (NYSE: UDR), an S&P 500 company, is a leading multifamily real estate investment trust with a demonstrated performance history of delivering superior and dependable returns by successfully managing, buying, selling, developing and redeveloping attractive real estate communities in targeted U.S.

Featured Stories

