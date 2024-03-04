California State Teachers Retirement System Sells 34,771 Shares of APA Co. (NASDAQ:APA)

California State Teachers Retirement System reduced its position in shares of APA Co. (NASDAQ:APA – Free Report) by 7.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 446,349 shares of the company’s stock after selling 34,771 shares during the quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System owned 0.15% of APA worth $18,345,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Harris Associates L P grew its stake in shares of APA by 22.7% in the second quarter. Harris Associates L P now owns 13,374,458 shares of the company’s stock worth $457,005,000 after acquiring an additional 2,470,829 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its stake in shares of APA by 191.1% in the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 3,144,248 shares of the company’s stock worth $129,952,000 after acquiring an additional 2,064,022 shares during the period. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of APA by 9.9% in the second quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 18,784,703 shares of the company’s stock worth $641,873,000 after acquiring an additional 1,696,934 shares during the period. Barclays PLC grew its stake in shares of APA by 113.4% in the second quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 2,026,480 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,245,000 after acquiring an additional 1,076,668 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of APA by 4.1% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 27,525,712 shares of the company’s stock worth $992,577,000 after acquiring an additional 1,073,681 shares during the period. 80.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

APA Stock Up 2.1 %

NASDAQ APA opened at $30.41 on Monday. APA Co. has a 52 week low of $29.47 and a 52 week high of $46.15. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $32.03 and its 200-day simple moving average is $36.93. The firm has a market cap of $9.18 billion, a PE ratio of 3.28, a P/E/G ratio of 5.70 and a beta of 3.27.

APA Dividend Announcement

APA ( NASDAQ:APA Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The company reported $1.15 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.33 by ($0.18). APA had a return on equity of 62.64% and a net margin of 34.95%. The company had revenue of $2.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.07 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.48 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 12.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that APA Co. will post 4.22 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 22nd. Investors of record on Monday, April 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.29%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 19th. APA’s payout ratio is 10.78%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have weighed in on APA. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of APA from $53.00 to $52.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Truist Financial decreased their price target on shares of APA from $64.00 to $59.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. Scotiabank reissued a “sector perform” rating and set a $37.00 price target (down from $43.00) on shares of APA in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. Mizuho decreased their price target on shares of APA from $49.00 to $42.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 10th. Finally, Benchmark decreased their price objective on shares of APA from $46.00 to $43.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $44.17.

About APA

APA Corporation, through its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, and produces natural gas, crude oil, and natural gas liquids. It has operations in the United States, Egypt, and the United Kingdom, as well as has exploration activities offshore Suriname. The company also operates gathering, compression, processing, and transmission assets in West Texas, as well as holds ownership in four Permian Basin long-haul pipeline.

