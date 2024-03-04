California State Teachers Retirement System Sells 37,835 Shares of International Paper (NYSE:IP)

California State Teachers Retirement System decreased its position in shares of International Paper (NYSE:IP – Free Report) by 7.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 484,455 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 37,835 shares during the quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System owned 0.14% of International Paper worth $17,184,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its stake in International Paper by 78.1% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 14,199 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $504,000 after purchasing an additional 6,227 shares during the last quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina lifted its holdings in shares of International Paper by 0.4% in the third quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 156,500 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $5,551,000 after acquiring an additional 570 shares during the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP bought a new position in shares of International Paper in the third quarter worth about $5,386,000. Mutual Advisors LLC lifted its stake in International Paper by 6.1% in the 3rd quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 20,049 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $711,000 after purchasing an additional 1,153 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its stake in International Paper by 19.8% in the 3rd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,900 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 314 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.78% of the company’s stock.

In other International Paper news, SVP James P. Jr. Royalty sold 5,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.75, for a total value of $201,550.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 69,488 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,414,708. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders sold 7,000 shares of company stock valued at $242,764 in the last three months. Company insiders own 0.51% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. Argus downgraded International Paper from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 26th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on International Paper from $39.00 to $35.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on shares of International Paper from $46.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $43.00 price objective on shares of International Paper in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of International Paper from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday, January 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, International Paper presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $35.00.

IP stock opened at $35.05 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $12.14 billion, a PE ratio of 42.74 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The business has a 50 day moving average of $35.87 and a 200-day moving average of $35.10. International Paper has a 12-month low of $29.00 and a 12-month high of $38.21.

International Paper (NYSE:IP – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 1st. The basic materials company reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $4.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.67 billion. International Paper had a return on equity of 8.87% and a net margin of 1.52%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.87 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that International Paper will post 1.88 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.4625 per share. This represents a $1.85 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 21st. International Paper’s dividend payout ratio is currently 225.61%.

International Paper Company produces and sells renewable fiber-based packaging and pulp products in North America, Latin America, Europe, and North Africa. It operates through two segments, Industrial Packaging and Global Cellulose Fibers. The company offers linerboard, medium, whitetop, recycled linerboard, recycled medium and saturating kraft; and pulp for a range of applications, such as diapers, towel and tissue products, feminine care, incontinence, and other personal care products, as well as specialty pulps for use in textiles, construction materials, paints, coatings, and others.

