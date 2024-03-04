California State Teachers Retirement System Sells 41,954 Shares of NiSource Inc. (NYSE:NI)

California State Teachers Retirement System lessened its holdings in NiSource Inc. (NYSE:NI – Free Report) by 6.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 597,208 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 41,954 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System owned 0.14% of NiSource worth $14,739,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. State Street Corp grew its holdings in NiSource by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 22,039,844 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $602,790,000 after buying an additional 223,303 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC grew its holdings in shares of NiSource by 8.7% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 11,071 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $303,000 after purchasing an additional 885 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc grew its holdings in shares of NiSource by 5.9% during the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 14,036 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $346,000 after purchasing an additional 777 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers grew its holdings in shares of NiSource by 9.9% during the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 857,109 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $23,442,000 after purchasing an additional 77,183 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its holdings in shares of NiSource by 12.4% during the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 1,858,141 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $50,820,000 after purchasing an additional 204,322 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.91% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have commented on NI. StockNews.com upgraded NiSource from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 24th. Barclays increased their target price on NiSource from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd.

NiSource Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of NI stock opened at $26.13 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $11.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.78, a PEG ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 0.49. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $26.07 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $26.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 0.85. NiSource Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $22.86 and a fifty-two week high of $28.95.

NiSource (NYSE:NI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 21st. The utilities provider reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by ($0.02). NiSource had a net margin of 12.98% and a return on equity of 10.10%. The firm had revenue of $1.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.59 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.50 EPS. Research analysts forecast that NiSource Inc. will post 1.72 earnings per share for the current year.

NiSource Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 20th. Investors of record on Monday, February 5th were given a dividend of $0.265 per share. This is a boost from NiSource’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 2nd. This represents a $1.06 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.06%. NiSource’s payout ratio is presently 72.11%.

About NiSource



NiSource Inc, an energy holding company, operates as a regulated natural gas and electric utility company in the United States. It operates through two segments, Gas Distribution Operations and Electric Operations. The company distributes natural gas to approximately 859,000 customers in northern Indiana, as well as approximately 2.4 million residential, commercial, and industrial customers in Ohio, Pennsylvania, Virginia, Kentucky, and Maryland.



