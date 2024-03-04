California State Teachers Retirement System Sells 4,828 Shares of Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY)

California State Teachers Retirement System cut its stake in shares of Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY – Free Report) by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 113,805 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 4,828 shares during the quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System owned about 0.16% of Jack Henry & Associates worth $17,200,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its holdings in shares of Jack Henry & Associates by 16.1% during the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 545,605 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $82,779,000 after buying an additional 75,735 shares during the last quarter. Inspire Investing LLC increased its holdings in Jack Henry & Associates by 5.1% in the 3rd quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 4,446 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $672,000 after buying an additional 217 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its stake in Jack Henry & Associates by 14.6% during the 2nd quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 5,253 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $879,000 after acquiring an additional 668 shares during the period. CWM LLC grew its stake in shares of Jack Henry & Associates by 7.8% in the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,945 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $294,000 after acquiring an additional 141 shares during the period. Finally, Cibc World Markets Corp lifted its position in Jack Henry & Associates by 54.9% during the second quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp now owns 14,853 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,485,000 after purchasing an additional 5,265 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.53% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Jack Henry & Associates

In related news, SVP Stacey E. Zengel sold 326 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.10, for a total value of $53,822.60. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 5,410 shares in the company, valued at $893,191. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.58% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have weighed in on JKHY. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Jack Henry & Associates in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $176.00 price target on shares of Jack Henry & Associates in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Jack Henry & Associates from $161.00 to $181.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. Bank of America raised shares of Jack Henry & Associates from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $167.00 to $186.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 6th. Finally, Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Jack Henry & Associates in a research report on Thursday, January 18th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $177.00 price target for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Jack Henry & Associates currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $170.92.

Jack Henry & Associates Stock Down 1.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ JKHY opened at $171.96 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. has a 12-month low of $136.57 and a 12-month high of $178.37. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $168.94 and its 200-day moving average price is $158.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.65, a P/E/G ratio of 4.03 and a beta of 0.66.

Jack Henry & Associates (NASDAQ:JKHY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 7th. The technology company reported $1.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.14 by $0.12. Jack Henry & Associates had a return on equity of 22.67% and a net margin of 17.26%. The business had revenue of $545.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $540.34 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.10 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. will post 5.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Jack Henry & Associates Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.55 per share. This is a positive change from Jack Henry & Associates’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 7th. Jack Henry & Associates’s payout ratio is currently 40.70%.

About Jack Henry & Associates

Jack Henry & Associates, Inc, a financial technology company that connects people and financial institutions through technology solutions and payment processing services that reduce the barriers to financial health. It operates through four segments: Core, Payments, Complementary, and Corporate and Other.

Further Reading

