California State Teachers Retirement System Sells 49,168 Shares of Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG)

California State Teachers Retirement System reduced its holdings in Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG – Free Report) by 6.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 717,406 shares of the company’s stock after selling 49,168 shares during the quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System owned 0.15% of Conagra Brands worth $19,671,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of CAG. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its stake in shares of Conagra Brands by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 29,348 shares of the company’s stock valued at $958,000 after purchasing an additional 310 shares during the period. Westchester Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Conagra Brands by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Westchester Capital Management Inc. now owns 64,675 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,181,000 after buying an additional 367 shares during the last quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in Conagra Brands by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 81,085 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,722,000 after acquiring an additional 373 shares in the last quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Conagra Brands by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 13,726 shares of the company’s stock worth $461,000 after acquiring an additional 388 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pinnacle Associates Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Conagra Brands by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 28,498 shares of the company’s stock worth $781,000 after acquiring an additional 393 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.27% of the company’s stock.

Get Conagra Brands alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have recently commented on CAG shares. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Conagra Brands in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $30.00 price objective on the stock. Evercore ISI downgraded shares of Conagra Brands from an “outperform” rating to an “in-line” rating and set a $32.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, December 11th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on Conagra Brands from $32.00 to $30.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of Conagra Brands in a research note on Tuesday, December 12th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $31.00 target price for the company. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Conagra Brands has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $32.87.

Conagra Brands Price Performance

NYSE:CAG opened at $27.78 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $13.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.49, a P/E/G ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 0.42. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $28.55 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $28.44. Conagra Brands, Inc. has a one year low of $25.16 and a one year high of $38.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.31.

Conagra Brands (NYSE:CAG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 4th. The company reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $3.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.23 billion. Conagra Brands had a net margin of 8.09% and a return on equity of 14.78%. Conagra Brands’s quarterly revenue was down 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.81 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Conagra Brands, Inc. will post 2.59 earnings per share for the current year.

Conagra Brands Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 29th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 30th were paid a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, January 29th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.04%. Conagra Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 67.96%.

About Conagra Brands

(Free Report)

Conagra Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a consumer packaged goods food company primarily in the United States. The company operates through Grocery & Snacks, Refrigerated & Frozen, International, and Foodservice segments. The Grocery & Snacks segment primarily offers shelf stable food products through various retail channels.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CAG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Conagra Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Conagra Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.