California State Teachers Retirement System Sells 5,868 Shares of Wynn Resorts, Limited (NASDAQ:WYNN)

California State Teachers Retirement System trimmed its position in shares of Wynn Resorts, Limited (NASDAQ:WYNN – Free Report) by 3.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 160,799 shares of the casino operator’s stock after selling 5,868 shares during the quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System owned 0.14% of Wynn Resorts worth $14,859,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in WYNN. Bank of Nova Scotia lifted its position in Wynn Resorts by 805.1% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 96,416 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $8,910,000 after acquiring an additional 85,763 shares in the last quarter. Clough Capital Partners L P lifted its position in Wynn Resorts by 37.8% in the 3rd quarter. Clough Capital Partners L P now owns 160,810 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $14,860,000 after acquiring an additional 44,090 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in Wynn Resorts by 1,154.1% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 17,282 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $1,597,000 after acquiring an additional 15,904 shares in the last quarter. Bamco Inc. NY lifted its position in Wynn Resorts by 25.7% in the 3rd quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 644,474 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $59,556,000 after acquiring an additional 131,937 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Algert Global LLC bought a new stake in Wynn Resorts in the 3rd quarter valued at $425,000. 61.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on WYNN shares. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on shares of Wynn Resorts from $135.00 to $125.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 10th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Wynn Resorts from $122.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Wynn Resorts from $118.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 27th. Bank Of America (Bofa) boosted their price target on shares of Wynn Resorts from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Wynn Resorts from $99.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 13th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $119.62.

Shares of WYNN opened at $101.21 on Monday. Wynn Resorts, Limited has a 52 week low of $81.65 and a 52 week high of $117.86. The firm has a market cap of $11.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.92 and a beta of 1.94. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $97.75 and its 200 day simple moving average is $93.30.

Wynn Resorts (NASDAQ:WYNN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The casino operator reported $1.91 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.15 by $0.76. Wynn Resorts had a net margin of 11.18% and a negative return on equity of 31.17%. The business had revenue of $1.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.74 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($1.23) EPS. Wynn Resorts’s quarterly revenue was up 83.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Wynn Resorts, Limited will post 5.28 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 29th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 20th were paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 16th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.99%. Wynn Resorts’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 16.72%.

In other Wynn Resorts news, CFO Julie Cameron-Doe sold 4,407 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.26, for a total value of $419,810.82. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 67,380 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,418,618.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Craig Scott Billings sold 19,235 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.00, for a total transaction of $2,077,380.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 307,904 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,253,632. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Julie Cameron-Doe sold 4,407 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.26, for a total transaction of $419,810.82. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 67,380 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,418,618.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 73,828 shares of company stock worth $7,345,942. Insiders own 0.48% of the company’s stock.

Wynn Resorts, Limited designs, develops, and operates integrated resorts. The company operates through four segments: Wynn Palace, Wynn Macau, Las Vegas Operations, and Encore Boston Harbor. The Wynn Palace segment operates private gaming salons and sky casinos; a luxury hotel tower with suites, and villas, including a health club, spa, salon, and pool; food and beverage outlets; retail space; meeting and convention space; and performance lake and floral art displays.

