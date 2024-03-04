California State Teachers Retirement System Trims Holdings in Ovintiv Inc. (NYSE:OVV)

California State Teachers Retirement System trimmed its stake in Ovintiv Inc. (NYSE:OVV – Free Report) by 0.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 374,964 shares of the company’s stock after selling 380 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System owned about 0.14% of Ovintiv worth $17,837,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. EnCap Energy Capital Fund XI L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Ovintiv in the second quarter valued at approximately $559,852,000. EnCap Energy Capital Fund X L.P. acquired a new position in Ovintiv during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $380,527,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Ovintiv by 52.6% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 26,756,052 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,018,603,000 after acquiring an additional 9,221,114 shares in the last quarter. EnCap Energy Capital Fund IX L.P. acquired a new position in Ovintiv during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $269,394,000. Finally, State Street Corp grew its holdings in Ovintiv by 38.8% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,748,971 shares of the company’s stock worth $371,143,000 after acquiring an additional 2,724,998 shares in the last quarter. 98.30% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Ovintiv alerts:

Insider Activity at Ovintiv

In related news, EVP Meghan Nicole Eilers sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.37, for a total value of $289,590.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 20,441 shares in the company, valued at $845,644.17. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.91% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Ovintiv Stock Performance

Ovintiv Dividend Announcement

Shares of NYSE OVV opened at $50.40 on Monday. Ovintiv Inc. has a 12 month low of $32.07 and a 12 month high of $51.60. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $43.37 and a 200-day simple moving average of $45.23. The company has a market cap of $13.58 billion, a PE ratio of 6.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 2.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.60 and a quick ratio of 0.60.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 28th. Investors of record on Friday, March 15th will be issued a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 14th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.38%. Ovintiv’s payout ratio is 15.21%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Mizuho lowered their target price on shares of Ovintiv from $67.00 to $59.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd. National Bankshares reduced their price target on shares of Ovintiv from $69.00 to $53.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Ovintiv from $46.00 to $44.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 17th. Scotiabank reduced their price target on shares of Ovintiv from $53.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Ovintiv from $48.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Ovintiv has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $53.31.

View Our Latest Research Report on OVV

About Ovintiv

(Free Report)

Ovintiv Inc, together with its subsidiaries, explores, develops, produces, and markets natural gas, oil, and natural gas liquids in the United States and Canada. It operates through USA Operations, Canadian Operations, and Market Optimization segments. The company's principal assets include Permian in west Texas and Anadarko in west-central Oklahoma; and Montney in northeast British Columbia and northwest Alberta.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OVV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ovintiv Inc. (NYSE:OVV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Ovintiv Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ovintiv and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.