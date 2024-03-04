California State Teachers Retirement System Trims Position in MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM)

California State Teachers Retirement System lessened its stake in MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM – Free Report) by 5.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 458,540 shares of the company’s stock after selling 25,089 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System owned 0.13% of MGM Resorts International worth $16,856,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MGM. Tyler Stone Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of MGM Resorts International during the second quarter worth approximately $26,000. Mendota Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in MGM Resorts International during the 3rd quarter worth $27,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of MGM Resorts International in the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in MGM Resorts International in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Finally, ST Germain D J Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of MGM Resorts International during the 2nd quarter worth $31,000. 66.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts recently commented on MGM shares. StockNews.com raised shares of MGM Resorts International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 15th. Truist Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $55.00 price target on shares of MGM Resorts International in a report on Tuesday, December 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on MGM Resorts International from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. TheStreet raised MGM Resorts International from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 13th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on MGM Resorts International from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, MGM Resorts International presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $54.90.

Insider Activity

In related news, COO Corey Ian Sanders sold 30,000 shares of MGM Resorts International stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.82, for a total value of $1,344,600.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 227,674 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,204,348.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, COO Corey Ian Sanders sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.82, for a total transaction of $1,344,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 227,674 shares in the company, valued at $10,204,348.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider John Mcmanus sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.45, for a total value of $434,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 73,695 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,202,047.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 50,000 shares of company stock valued at $2,229,100. Company insiders own 2.39% of the company’s stock.

MGM Resorts International Stock Performance

MGM Resorts International stock opened at $42.96 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 1.53. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $43.76 and its 200 day moving average price is $41.13. The company has a market capitalization of $13.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 2.18. MGM Resorts International has a 12-month low of $34.12 and a 12-month high of $51.35.

MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 13th. The company reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.39. MGM Resorts International had a net margin of 7.07% and a return on equity of 20.51%. The business had revenue of $4.38 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.14 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.69 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 21.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that MGM Resorts International will post 2.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

MGM Resorts International announced that its board has approved a stock repurchase plan on Wednesday, November 8th that allows the company to buyback $2.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the company to purchase up to 14.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are typically an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

MGM Resorts International Company Profile

MGM Resorts International, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates casino, hotel, and entertainment resorts in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Las Vegas Strip Resorts, Regional Operations, and MGM China. Its casino resorts offer gaming, hotel, convention, dining, entertainment, retail, and other resort amenities.

