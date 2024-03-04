California State Teachers Retirement System Trims Stake in Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBIX)

California State Teachers Retirement System trimmed its holdings in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBIX – Free Report) by 4.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 145,651 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,038 shares during the quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System owned about 0.15% of Neurocrine Biosciences worth $16,386,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences in the 4th quarter worth about $111,786,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences by 6.6% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,466,650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,363,094,000 after acquiring an additional 838,997 shares during the last quarter. Braidwell LP bought a new stake in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences in the 1st quarter valued at about $77,615,000. Woodline Partners LP lifted its stake in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences by 189.0% in the 2nd quarter. Woodline Partners LP now owns 1,152,189 shares of the company’s stock valued at $108,651,000 after acquiring an additional 753,495 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ieq Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences in the 2nd quarter valued at about $45,384,000. 93.54% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have commented on NBIX shares. Barclays upped their price target on Neurocrine Biosciences from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on Neurocrine Biosciences from $141.00 to $144.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Neurocrine Biosciences from $154.00 to $148.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on Neurocrine Biosciences in a research report on Tuesday, December 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $136.00 target price for the company. Finally, Mizuho increased their target price on Neurocrine Biosciences from $116.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $137.52.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Neurocrine Biosciences news, insider Darin Lippoldt sold 20,830 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.86, for a total transaction of $2,496,683.80. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 35,882 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,300,816.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Darin Lippoldt sold 20,830 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.86, for a total transaction of $2,496,683.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 35,882 shares in the company, valued at $4,300,816.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Matt Abernethy sold 1,280 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.19, for a total value of $182,003.20. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 29,434 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,185,220.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 290,310 shares of company stock valued at $38,078,625. 4.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Neurocrine Biosciences Stock Performance

Shares of Neurocrine Biosciences stock opened at $131.30 on Monday. Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. has a one year low of $89.04 and a one year high of $143.35. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $135.00 and its 200 day moving average is $120.64. The stock has a market cap of $13.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 54.26, a P/E/G ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 0.25.

Neurocrine Biosciences (NASDAQ:NBIX – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The company reported $1.44 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.13 by $0.31. Neurocrine Biosciences had a return on equity of 12.85% and a net margin of 13.23%. The company had revenue of $515.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $518.52 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.88 EPS. Neurocrine Biosciences’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. will post 4.86 EPS for the current year.

Neurocrine Biosciences Profile

Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc discovers, develops, and markets pharmaceuticals for neurological, neuroendocrine, and neuropsychiatric disorders in the United States and internationally. The company's products include INGREZZA for tardive dyskinesia and chorea associated with Huntington's disease; ALKINDI for adrenal insufficiency; Efmody capsules for classic congenital adrenal hyperplasia; Orilissa tablets for endometriosis; and Oriahnn capsules to treat uterine fibroids.

