California State Teachers Retirement System Trims Stock Position in Celanese Co. (NYSE:CE)

California State Teachers Retirement System decreased its holdings in shares of Celanese Co. (NYSE:CE – Free Report) by 9.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 148,833 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 15,487 shares during the quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System owned about 0.14% of Celanese worth $18,682,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Capital Research Global Investors raised its position in Celanese by 14,015.5% in the second quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 9,997,033 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,157,656,000 after purchasing an additional 9,926,210 shares during the period. Capital International Investors lifted its stake in Celanese by 67.8% during the 2nd quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 4,965,307 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $574,983,000 after acquiring an additional 2,005,881 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Celanese during the 4th quarter valued at about $155,102,000. FMR LLC grew its position in Celanese by 9.9% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,340,305 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $795,835,000 after acquiring an additional 570,501 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in shares of Celanese by 332.7% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 547,800 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $78,264,000 after purchasing an additional 421,200 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.87% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CE opened at $153.46 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.57, a P/E/G ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.53. Celanese Co. has a 1 year low of $97.12 and a 1 year high of $159.06. The company’s fifty day moving average is $149.36 and its two-hundred day moving average is $134.91.

Celanese ( NYSE:CE Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 20th. The basic materials company reported $2.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.29 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $2.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.59 billion. Celanese had a return on equity of 14.61% and a net margin of 17.92%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.44 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Celanese Co. will post 11.51 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 5th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 20th will be issued a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 16th. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.82%. Celanese’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 15.64%.

CE has been the subject of several research reports. KeyCorp boosted their price target on shares of Celanese from $150.00 to $176.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 9th. Tudor, Pickering, Holt & Co. lowered Celanese from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $140.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Celanese from $167.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Celanese from $130.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 13th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of Celanese from $169.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 11th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Celanese has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $143.44.

Celanese Corporation, a chemical and specialty materials company, manufactures and sells high performance engineered polymers in the United States and internationally. It operates through Engineered Materials and Acetyl Chain. The Engineered Materials segment develops, produces, and supplies specialty polymers for automotive and medical applications, as well as for use in industrial products and consumer electronics.

