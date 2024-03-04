California State Teachers Retirement System Trims Stock Position in Pentair plc (NYSE:PNR)

California State Teachers Retirement System reduced its stake in Pentair plc (NYSE:PNR – Free Report) by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 263,055 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 5,422 shares during the quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System owned 0.16% of Pentair worth $17,033,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of PNR. Assetmark Inc. increased its stake in shares of Pentair by 935.1% during the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 383 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 346 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc raised its stake in shares of Pentair by 97.6% during the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 409 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 202 shares in the last quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Pentair during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Operose Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Pentair in the third quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Rational Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Pentair in the third quarter worth $41,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.60% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

PNR has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on shares of Pentair from $79.00 to $78.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. KeyCorp raised shares of Pentair from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $82.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 13th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Pentair from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Bank of America upgraded Pentair from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $46.00 to $76.00 in a report on Thursday, January 11th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on Pentair from $81.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 19th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $78.08.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director David A. /Wi Jones sold 2,260 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.85, for a total transaction of $153,341.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 23,081 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,566,045.85. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.89% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Pentair Price Performance

PNR stock opened at $78.33 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. Pentair plc has a 52-week low of $50.15 and a 52-week high of $78.51. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $73.02 and its 200-day simple moving average is $67.88.

Pentair (NYSE:PNR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The industrial products company reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by $0.01. Pentair had a return on equity of 20.80% and a net margin of 15.17%. The firm had revenue of $984.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $975.36 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.82 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Pentair plc will post 4.21 EPS for the current year.

Pentair Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 19th will be paid a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.17%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 18th. Pentair’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.53%.

Pentair Profile

Pentair plc provides various water solutions worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Pool, Water Solutions, Industrial & Flow Technologies. It designs, manufactures, and sells residential and commercial pool equipment and accessories, including pumps, filters, heaters, lights, automatic controls, automatic cleaners, maintenance equipment, and pool accessories for residential and commercial pool maintenance, repair, renovation, service, and construction applications; and water treatment products and systems comprising pressure tanks, control valves, activated carbon products, conventional filtration products, and point-of-entry and point-of-use systems for use in residential whole home water filtration, drinking water filtration, water softening solutions, commercial total water management and filtration, and foodservice operations.

