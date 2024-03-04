Canaccord Genuity Group Boosts Salesforce (NYSE:CRM) Price Target to $350.00

Salesforce (NYSE:CRM – Free Report) had its price target boosted by Canaccord Genuity Group from $290.00 to $350.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the CRM provider’s stock.

CRM has been the topic of a number of other reports. KeyCorp cut their price target on shares of Salesforce from $272.00 to $268.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Wolfe Research raised shares of Salesforce from a peer perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $315.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, December 18th. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of Salesforce from $310.00 to $355.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday. Mizuho reissued a buy rating and issued a $345.00 target price (up from $325.00) on shares of Salesforce in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Salesforce from $240.00 to $285.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, November 30th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-four have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $302.26.

Salesforce Stock Performance

Salesforce stock opened at $316.88 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. Salesforce has a 1 year low of $170.00 and a 1 year high of $318.71. The company has a market cap of $306.74 billion, a PE ratio of 75.45, a PEG ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 1.28. The company’s 50-day moving average is $279.52 and its two-hundred day moving average is $240.93.

Salesforce (NYSE:CRM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The CRM provider reported $1.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.72 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $9.29 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.22 billion. Salesforce had a net margin of 11.87% and a return on equity of 10.42%. Salesforce’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.01 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Salesforce will post 7.25 earnings per share for the current year.

Salesforce Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 11th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.50%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 13th. Salesforce’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 9.52%.

Insider Transactions at Salesforce

In other news, CAO Sundeep G. Reddy sold 216 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $278.71, for a total transaction of $60,201.36. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 2,869 shares in the company, valued at $799,618.99. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Salesforce news, COO Brian Millham sold 393 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $280.00, for a total value of $110,040.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Sundeep G. Reddy sold 216 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $278.71, for a total value of $60,201.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 2,869 shares in the company, valued at $799,618.99. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 1,169,112 shares of company stock worth $319,984,742. Insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Salesforce

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Creekmur Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Salesforce during the fourth quarter worth approximately $35,000. Transcendent Capital Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Salesforce during the fourth quarter worth approximately $689,000. Pineridge Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Salesforce during the fourth quarter worth approximately $63,000. American International Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Salesforce by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 291,779 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $76,779,000 after purchasing an additional 9,271 shares during the period. Finally, EP Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Salesforce by 9.7% during the fourth quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 21,898 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $5,762,000 after purchasing an additional 1,930 shares during the period. 77.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Salesforce

(Get Free Report)

Salesforce, Inc provides Customer Relationship Management (CRM) technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. The company's service includes sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer service and support at scale.

See Also

