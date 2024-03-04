Canadian National Railway (CNI) To Go Ex-Dividend on March 6th

Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI – Get Free Report) (TSE:CNR) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, January 23rd, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 7th will be given a dividend of 0.638 per share by the transportation company on Thursday, March 28th. This represents a $2.55 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 6th. This is a boost from Canadian National Railway’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.58.

Canadian National Railway has increased its dividend payment by an average of 10.3% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 1 years. Canadian National Railway has a payout ratio of 37.2% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Canadian National Railway to earn $6.72 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.50 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 37.2%.

NYSE CNI opened at $130.31 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 0.61. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $126.75 and its two-hundred day moving average is $117.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $83.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 0.88. Canadian National Railway has a fifty-two week low of $103.96 and a fifty-two week high of $132.12.

Canadian National Railway ( NYSE:CNI Get Free Report ) (TSE:CNR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 23rd. The transportation company reported $1.48 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.46 by $0.02. Canadian National Railway had a return on equity of 23.56% and a net margin of 33.38%. The business had revenue of $3.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.25 billion. On average, research analysts anticipate that Canadian National Railway will post 5.95 earnings per share for the current year.

CNI has been the subject of several recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Canadian National Railway from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Canadian National Railway from $121.00 to $128.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. TD Securities cut shares of Canadian National Railway from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 8th. Susquehanna Bancshares raised their target price on Canadian National Railway from $115.00 to $143.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, January 8th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered shares of Canadian National Railway from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $125.00 to $121.00 in a research note on Monday, November 27th. Seventeen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $144.20.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Canadian National Railway during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $727,713,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its stake in Canadian National Railway by 25,348.8% in the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,650,355 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $194,698,000 after buying an additional 1,643,870 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its stake in shares of Canadian National Railway by 31.2% during the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 5,874,495 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $741,958,000 after acquiring an additional 1,396,496 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD acquired a new position in Canadian National Railway in the 1st quarter valued at about $137,546,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Canadian National Railway by 166.7% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,772,695 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $199,375,000 after purchasing an additional 1,108,104 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.60% of the company’s stock.

Canadian National Railway Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail, intermodal, trucking, and marine transportation and logistics business in Canada and the United States. The company provides rail services, which include equipment, custom brokerage services, transloading and distribution, business development and real estate, and private car storage services; and intermodal services, such as temperature controlled cargo, port partnerships, and logistics parks.

