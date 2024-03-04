Canadian National Railway (CNR) To Go Ex-Dividend on March 6th

Canadian National Railway (TSE:CNR – Get Free Report) (NYSE:CNI) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, January 23rd, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Thursday, March 7th will be given a dividend of 0.845 per share on Thursday, March 28th. This represents a $3.38 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.91%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 6th. This is a positive change from Canadian National Railway’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.79.

Canadian National Railway Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of Canadian National Railway stock opened at C$176.69 on Monday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of C$170.29 and a 200 day moving average price of C$158.91. Canadian National Railway has a fifty-two week low of C$143.13 and a fifty-two week high of C$178.38. The firm has a market cap of C$113.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.71, a P/E/G ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 93.89.

Canadian National Railway (TSE:CNR – Get Free Report) (NYSE:CNI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 23rd. The company reported C$2.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$1.96 by C$0.06. Canadian National Railway had a return on equity of 27.11% and a net margin of 33.43%. The business had revenue of C$4.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$4.38 billion. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Canadian National Railway will post 8.0022645 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have recently weighed in on CNR. Veritas Investment Research lowered Canadian National Railway from a “buy” rating to a “reduce” rating and set a C$168.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Canadian National Railway from C$158.00 to C$164.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Canadian National Railway from C$158.00 to C$164.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Scotiabank boosted their price target on shares of Canadian National Railway from C$168.00 to C$173.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, January 22nd. Finally, TD Securities upped their price target on shares of Canadian National Railway from C$180.00 to C$185.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$178.21.

Insider Buying and Selling at Canadian National Railway

In related news, Director Shauneen Elizabeth Bruder bought 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 1st. The stock was bought at an average cost of C$168.44 per share, for a total transaction of C$1,010,640.00. In other Canadian National Railway news, Senior Officer Derek Michael Taylor sold 2,610 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$131.26, for a total value of C$342,577.38. Also, Director Shauneen Elizabeth Bruder acquired 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 1st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$168.44 per share, with a total value of C$1,010,640.00. Insiders own 10.18% of the company’s stock.

Canadian National Railway Company Profile

Canadian National Railway Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail, intermodal, trucking, and marine transportation and logistics business in Canada and the United States. The company provides rail services, which include equipment, custom brokerage services, transloading and distribution, business development and real estate, and private car storage services; and intermodal services, such as temperature controlled cargo, port partnerships, and logistics parks.

