Canadian Natural Resources (TSE:CNQ) Price Target Raised to C$100.00

Canadian Natural Resources (TSE:CNQ – Free Report) (NYSE:CNQ) had its target price raised by Scotiabank from C$90.00 to C$100.00 in a report published on Friday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. Scotiabank currently has a sector perform rating on the stock.

CNQ has been the subject of several other reports. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on Canadian Natural Resources from C$95.00 to C$86.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. National Bankshares cut their price target on Canadian Natural Resources from C$100.00 to C$90.00 and set a sector perform rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. Desjardins cut their price target on Canadian Natural Resources from C$105.00 to C$97.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Canadian Natural Resources from C$101.00 to C$102.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, January 11th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on shares of Canadian Natural Resources from C$98.00 to C$96.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 18th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Canadian Natural Resources presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of C$97.82.

Shares of CNQ opened at C$97.70 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 31.01, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.54. The stock has a 50-day moving average of C$86.24 and a 200-day moving average of C$87.01. The company has a market cap of C$106.49 billion, a PE ratio of 15.10, a P/E/G ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 1.98. Canadian Natural Resources has a one year low of C$67.13 and a one year high of C$98.69.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 5th. Investors of record on Friday, March 15th will be paid a $1.05 dividend. This represents a $4.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.30%. This is a positive change from Canadian Natural Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.00. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 14th. Canadian Natural Resources’s payout ratio is currently 59.51%.

In related news, Senior Officer Timothy Shawn Mckay sold 50,000 shares of Canadian Natural Resources stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$87.03, for a total value of C$4,351,385.00. In other news, Senior Officer Kyle Grayson Pisio sold 2,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$88.49, for a total transaction of C$203,527.00. Also, Senior Officer Timothy Shawn Mckay sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$87.03, for a total transaction of C$4,351,385.00. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 427,656 shares of company stock worth $37,793,044. Corporate insiders own 2.23% of the company’s stock.

Canadian Natural Resources Limited acquires, explores for, develops, produces, markets, and sells crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids (NGLs). The company offers light and medium crude oil, primary heavy crude oil, Pelican Lake heavy crude oil, bitumen (thermal oil), and synthetic crude oil (SCO).

