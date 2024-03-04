Canadian Natural Resources (TSE:CNQ) Price Target Raised to C$110.00

Canadian Natural Resources (TSE:CNQ – Free Report) (NYSE:CNQ) had its target price increased by TD Securities from C$100.00 to C$110.00 in a research note published on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on Canadian Natural Resources from C$106.00 to C$100.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 18th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Canadian Natural Resources from C$95.00 to C$86.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Canadian Natural Resources from C$94.00 to C$100.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Canadian Natural Resources from C$101.00 to C$102.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, January 11th. Finally, Desjardins decreased their price target on Canadian Natural Resources from C$105.00 to C$97.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 23rd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of C$97.82.

Shares of TSE CNQ opened at C$97.70 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is C$86.24 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$87.01. Canadian Natural Resources has a 52-week low of C$67.13 and a 52-week high of C$98.69. The stock has a market capitalization of C$106.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.10, a PEG ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 1.98. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 31.01.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be paid a dividend of $1.05 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 14th. This is a positive change from Canadian Natural Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.00. This represents a $4.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.30%. Canadian Natural Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 59.51%.

In other news, Senior Officer Erin Louise Lunn sold 2,752 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$90.55, for a total value of C$249,193.60. In related news, Senior Officer Erin Louise Lunn sold 2,752 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$90.55, for a total transaction of C$249,193.60. Also, Senior Officer Timothy Shawn Mckay sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$87.03, for a total value of C$4,351,385.00. Insiders sold a total of 427,656 shares of company stock valued at $37,793,044 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 2.23% of the company’s stock.

Canadian Natural Resources Limited acquires, explores for, develops, produces, markets, and sells crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids (NGLs). The company offers light and medium crude oil, primary heavy crude oil, Pelican Lake heavy crude oil, bitumen (thermal oil), and synthetic crude oil (SCO).

