Canadian Solar (NASDAQ:CSIQ) Releases FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

Canadian Solar (NASDAQ:CSIQ – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Friday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of 0.120-0.120 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $7.1 billion-$7.1 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $7.6 billion.

NASDAQ:CSIQ opened at $20.97 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 1.16. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $22.90 and its 200 day simple moving average is $23.37. The company has a market cap of $1.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.19 and a beta of 1.26. Canadian Solar has a 52-week low of $17.82 and a 52-week high of $45.29.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on Canadian Solar from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Oppenheimer reduced their price objective on Canadian Solar from $68.00 to $51.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 15th. UBS Group reduced their price objective on Canadian Solar from $47.00 to $36.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 17th. Roth Capital reduced their price objective on Canadian Solar from $50.00 to $35.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 15th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Canadian Solar from a neutral rating to an underweight rating and cut their price target for the company from $32.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $35.43.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Quarry LP boosted its position in shares of Canadian Solar by 1,268.6% during the 1st quarter. Quarry LP now owns 958 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 888 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its position in shares of Canadian Solar by 115.7% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,098 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 589 shares in the last quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department bought a new position in shares of Canadian Solar during the 2nd quarter worth about $54,000. Castleview Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Canadian Solar during the 1st quarter worth about $64,000. Finally, DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main bought a new position in shares of Canadian Solar during the 4th quarter worth about $66,000. 50.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Canadian Solar Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells solar ingots, wafers, cells, modules, and other solar power and battery storage products in Asia, the Americas, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Canadian Solar Inc (CSI) Solar and Global Energy.

