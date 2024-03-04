Canfor (CFP) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Canfor (TSE:CFP – Get Free Report) is scheduled to issue its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Wednesday, March 6th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of C($0.94) per share for the quarter.

Canfor Stock Performance

TSE:CFP opened at C$16.87 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 2.64, a quick ratio of 2.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.53. The company has a market cap of C$2.02 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.96 and a beta of 2.11. The company’s 50-day moving average price is C$16.92 and its 200-day moving average price is C$16.90. Canfor has a twelve month low of C$13.41 and a twelve month high of C$25.08.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have recently commented on CFP shares. Scotiabank set a C$22.00 target price on shares of Canfor and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. Raymond James cut shares of Canfor from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from C$25.00 to C$23.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. Finally, TD Securities decreased their target price on shares of Canfor from C$24.00 to C$23.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of C$23.60.

About Canfor

Canfor Corporation operates as an integrated forest products company in the United States, Asia, Canada, Europe, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Lumber, and Pulp and Paper. The company manufactures and sells finger-jointed lumber, engineered wood products, wood chips and pellets, and logs, as well as custom specialty products, including strength-rated trusses, beams, and tongue-and-groove timber; and generates green energy.

