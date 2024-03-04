Cantor Fitzgerald Boosts AvePoint (NASDAQ:AVPT) Price Target to $11.00

AvePoint (NASDAQ:AVPT – Free Report) had its target price hoisted by Cantor Fitzgerald from $10.00 to $11.00 in a research note published on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Evercore ISI upped their target price on shares of AvePoint from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Friday. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of AvePoint from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th.

AVPT opened at $8.01 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $7.97 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $7.60. AvePoint has a 1-year low of $3.89 and a 1-year high of $8.61. The company has a market cap of $1.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -66.74 and a beta of 0.85.

AvePoint (NASDAQ:AVPT – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 29th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.03 by ($0.01). AvePoint had a negative return on equity of 10.01% and a negative net margin of 7.94%. The firm had revenue of $74.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $71.57 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.07) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 17.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that AvePoint will post -0.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other AvePoint news, insider Brian Michael Brown sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.78, for a total transaction of $155,600.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,306,088 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,161,364.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 25.72% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in AvePoint during the fourth quarter valued at about $84,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in shares of AvePoint by 7.9% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 37,148 shares of the company’s stock worth $305,000 after buying an additional 2,728 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in shares of AvePoint by 413.8% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 226,038 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,856,000 after buying an additional 182,047 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of AvePoint by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,517,907 shares of the company’s stock worth $119,192,000 after buying an additional 89,564 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AvePoint in the fourth quarter worth about $117,000. 42.76% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AvePoint, Inc provides cloud-native software platform solutions. It also offers software-as-a-service solutions and productivity applications. The company offers modularity and cloud services architecture to address management of data to organizations that leverage third-party cloud vendors, including Microsoft, Salesforce, Google, AWS, Box, DropBox, and others.

