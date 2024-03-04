Cape Cod Five Cents Savings Bank Increases Position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Cape Cod Five Cents Savings Bank lifted its stake in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Free Report) by 99.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 23,892 shares of the information services provider’s stock after buying an additional 11,897 shares during the period. Cape Cod Five Cents Savings Bank’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $3,127,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Fernbridge Capital Management LP grew its position in shares of Alphabet by 47.3% in the 3rd quarter. Fernbridge Capital Management LP now owns 319,086 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $41,756,000 after buying an additional 102,477 shares during the last quarter. Van Lanschot Kempen Investment Management N.V. boosted its stake in Alphabet by 15.5% during the 3rd quarter. Van Lanschot Kempen Investment Management N.V. now owns 2,169,929 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $283,957,000 after purchasing an additional 291,334 shares during the period. Bank of Nova Scotia boosted its stake in Alphabet by 6.4% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 2,742,194 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $358,842,000 after purchasing an additional 165,662 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its stake in Alphabet by 90.0% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 361,534 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $47,310,000 after purchasing an additional 171,272 shares during the period. Finally, Private Advisory Group LLC boosted its stake in Alphabet by 7.5% during the 3rd quarter. Private Advisory Group LLC now owns 16,048 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $2,100,000 after purchasing an additional 1,113 shares during the period. 35.08% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other news, SVP Prabhakar Raghavan sold 16,088 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.10, for a total value of $2,237,840.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 52,440 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,294,404. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, SVP Prabhakar Raghavan sold 16,088 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.10, for a total transaction of $2,237,840.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 52,440 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,294,404. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider John Kent Walker sold 48,076 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.20, for a total transaction of $6,836,407.20. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 12,725 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,809,495. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 207,800 shares of company stock valued at $29,529,164 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.88% of the company’s stock.

Alphabet Stock Performance

NASDAQ:GOOGL opened at $137.14 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 2.10, a quick ratio of 2.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $142.81 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $136.96. Alphabet Inc. has a twelve month low of $89.42 and a twelve month high of $153.78. The company has a market capitalization of $1.71 trillion, a P/E ratio of 23.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.04.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 30th. The information services provider reported $1.64 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.60 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $86.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $70.77 billion. Alphabet had a net margin of 24.01% and a return on equity of 27.22%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.05 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Alphabet Inc. will post 6.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on GOOGL. Truist Financial decreased their price target on shares of Alphabet from $160.00 to $158.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $160.00 target price on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of Alphabet from $153.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 29th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Alphabet from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 20th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reduced their target price on shares of Alphabet from $174.00 to $172.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-seven have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Alphabet has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $153.65.

Alphabet Company Profile

(Free Report)

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, devices, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

