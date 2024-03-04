Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF) Shares Sold by Tower Research Capital LLC TRC

Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lessened its stake in Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF – Free Report) by 8.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 10,409 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 960 shares during the quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC’s holdings in Capital One Financial were worth $1,010,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Capital One Financial by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 16,255,490 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,777,863,000 after purchasing an additional 161,609 shares in the last quarter. Berkshire Hathaway Inc raised its stake in shares of Capital One Financial by 25.7% in the 2nd quarter. Berkshire Hathaway Inc now owns 12,471,030 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,363,957,000 after purchasing an additional 2,549,030 shares in the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors bought a new stake in shares of Capital One Financial during the 2nd quarter valued at about $874,947,000. Pzena Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Capital One Financial by 8.3% during the 3rd quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 7,626,988 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $740,199,000 after buying an additional 585,797 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Capital One Financial by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,972,478 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $760,601,000 after buying an additional 134,252 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.09% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Capital One Financial

In other Capital One Financial news, Director Ann F. Hackett sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total value of $240,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 59,980 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,197,600. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Capital One Financial news, Director Ann F. Hackett sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total value of $240,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 59,980 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,197,600. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Frank G. LapradeIii sold 31,215 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.50, for a total transaction of $3,823,837.50. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 54,991 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,736,397.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 75,975 shares of company stock worth $9,622,638. 1.27% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

COF has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Capital One Financial from $152.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Capital One Financial from $124.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 29th. Evercore ISI reaffirmed an “in-line” rating and set a $142.00 price objective (down previously from $160.00) on shares of Capital One Financial in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Capital One Financial from $114.00 to $154.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut shares of Capital One Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $150.00 to $145.00 in a research report on Monday, January 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $129.42.

Capital One Financial Stock Down 0.6 %

Shares of NYSE:COF opened at $136.77 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.01. The company has a market cap of $52.00 billion, a PE ratio of 11.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.47. Capital One Financial Co. has a 52 week low of $83.93 and a 52 week high of $140.86. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $133.18 and a 200 day simple moving average of $114.58.

Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The financial services provider reported $2.24 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.50 by ($0.26). The firm had revenue of $9.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.45 billion. Capital One Financial had a net margin of 9.88% and a return on equity of 9.24%. As a group, research analysts expect that Capital One Financial Co. will post 13.89 earnings per share for the current year.

Capital One Financial Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 23rd. Investors of record on Monday, February 12th were given a $0.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 9th. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.75%. Capital One Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.08%.

About Capital One Financial

(Free Report)

Capital One Financial Corporation operates as the financial services holding company for the Capital One, National Association, which engages in the provision of various financial products and services in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Credit Card, Consumer Banking, and Commercial Banking.

Featured Articles

