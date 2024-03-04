Capricor Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:CAPR) to Post Q1 2024 Earnings of ($0.11) Per Share, HC Wainwright Forecasts

Capricor Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:CAPR – Free Report) – HC Wainwright issued their Q1 2024 earnings estimates for Capricor Therapeutics in a research note issued to investors on Friday, March 1st. HC Wainwright analyst J. Pantginis anticipates that the biotechnology company will earn ($0.11) per share for the quarter. HC Wainwright has a “Buy” rating and a $40.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for Capricor Therapeutics’ current full-year earnings is ($0.91) per share. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for Capricor Therapeutics’ Q2 2024 earnings at ($0.32) EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at ($0.31) EPS and Q4 2024 earnings at ($0.17) EPS.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on the company. StockNews.com raised Capricor Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. Cantor Fitzgerald assumed coverage on shares of Capricor Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, January 5th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $8.00 price target on the stock.

NASDAQ:CAPR opened at $4.57 on Monday. Capricor Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $2.68 and a 12-month high of $8.22. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.32 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $140.71 million, a P/E ratio of -5.25 and a beta of 3.94.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CAPR. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its holdings in shares of Capricor Therapeutics by 138.7% during the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 8,770 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 5,096 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Capricor Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at about $61,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Capricor Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at about $57,000. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Capricor Therapeutics by 17.8% during the fourth quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 19,885 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $76,000 after buying an additional 3,001 shares during the period. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in shares of Capricor Therapeutics during the third quarter worth about $138,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 10.18% of the company’s stock.

Capricor Therapeutics, Inc (NASDAQ:CAPR) is a clinical-stage biotechnology company focused on the discovery, development and commercialization of first-in-class biological therapeutics for the treatment of rare disorders. Capricor’s lead candidate, CAP-1002, is an allogeneic cell therapy that is currently in clinical development for the treatment of Duchenne muscular dystrophy.

