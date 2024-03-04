CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX) Shares Sold by California State Teachers Retirement System

California State Teachers Retirement System lowered its stake in shares of CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX – Free Report) by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 245,560 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,473 shares during the quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System owned about 0.15% of CarMax worth $17,368,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of KMX. Ossiam increased its holdings in shares of CarMax by 134.7% in the second quarter. Ossiam now owns 4,662 shares of the company’s stock valued at $390,000 after purchasing an additional 2,676 shares during the period. ProVise Management Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of CarMax by 31.5% in the 3rd quarter. ProVise Management Group LLC now owns 58,701 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,152,000 after acquiring an additional 14,052 shares during the last quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. raised its holdings in shares of CarMax by 61.6% during the third quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. now owns 49,985 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,535,000 after purchasing an additional 19,056 shares during the last quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in shares of CarMax by 6.9% in the 3rd quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 934,259 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,080,000 after buying an additional 60,604 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in CarMax by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,938,541 shares of the company’s stock worth $207,843,000 after purchasing an additional 88,488 shares in the last quarter.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

KMX has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Bank of America upped their price target on CarMax from $44.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of CarMax from $80.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 22nd. Truist Financial increased their price objective on shares of CarMax from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, December 22nd. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $90.00 target price on shares of CarMax in a report on Friday, February 16th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of CarMax from $70.00 to $60.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 29th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $78.00.

Insider Transactions at CarMax

In related news, VP Jill A. Livesay sold 14,199 shares of CarMax stock in a transaction on Monday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.89, for a total transaction of $1,006,567.11. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 9,068 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $642,830.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, EVP Diane L. Cafritz sold 22,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.08, for a total transaction of $1,541,760.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 5,073 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $355,515.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Jill A. Livesay sold 14,199 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.89, for a total value of $1,006,567.11. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 9,068 shares in the company, valued at approximately $642,830.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 151,704 shares of company stock worth $11,233,876 in the last three months. 1.66% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

CarMax Stock Up 0.4 %

CarMax stock opened at $79.30 on Monday. CarMax, Inc. has a 1-year low of $55.76 and a 1-year high of $87.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.01, a current ratio of 2.45 and a quick ratio of 0.71. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $72.90 and its 200 day moving average price is $71.84. The company has a market cap of $12.52 billion, a PE ratio of 25.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.61.

CarMax (NYSE:KMX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 21st. The company reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $6.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.29 billion. CarMax had a return on equity of 7.72% and a net margin of 1.87%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.24 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that CarMax, Inc. will post 2.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CarMax Profile

CarMax, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer of used vehicles in the United States. It operates in two segments, CarMax Sales Operations and CarMax Auto Finance. The company offers customers a range of makes and models of used vehicles, including domestic, imported, and luxury vehicles, as well as hybrid and electric vehicles; and extended protection plans to customers at the time of sale, as well as sells vehicles that are approximately 10 years old and has more than 100,000 miles through wholesale auctions.

