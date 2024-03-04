Casey’s General Stores (CASY) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Monday

Casey’s General Stores (NASDAQ:CASY – Get Free Report) is scheduled to release its earnings data after the market closes on Monday, March 11th. Analysts expect Casey’s General Stores to post earnings of $1.94 per share for the quarter. Persons that are interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Casey’s General Stores (NASDAQ:CASY – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, December 12th. The company reported $4.24 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.80 by $0.44. Casey’s General Stores had a return on equity of 17.28% and a net margin of 3.32%. The business had revenue of $4.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.06 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $3.67 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect Casey’s General Stores to post $13 EPS for the current fiscal year and $14 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Casey's General Stores alerts:

Casey’s General Stores Stock Performance

Shares of CASY stock opened at $306.85 on Monday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $283.97 and its 200 day simple moving average is $273.76. Casey’s General Stores has a one year low of $202.13 and a one year high of $307.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.39 billion, a PE ratio of 23.75, a PEG ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 0.62.

Casey’s General Stores Announces Dividend

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 1st were issued a $0.43 dividend. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, January 31st. Casey’s General Stores’s payout ratio is presently 13.31%.

Several brokerages recently commented on CASY. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Casey’s General Stores from $291.00 to $296.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 12th. StockNews.com lowered Casey’s General Stores from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 7th. BMO Capital Markets lowered Casey’s General Stores from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $290.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday, December 8th. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $312.00 price target on shares of Casey’s General Stores in a research note on Wednesday, January 17th. Finally, Stephens boosted their price target on Casey’s General Stores from $305.00 to $340.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $294.50.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on CASY

Insider Transactions at Casey’s General Stores

In other news, Director Mike Spanos bought 725 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 3rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $275.43 per share, with a total value of $199,686.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,791 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $493,295.13. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, insider Thomas P. Brennan, Jr. sold 1,430 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $276.11, for a total transaction of $394,837.30. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 7,375 shares in the company, valued at $2,036,311.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Mike Spanos purchased 725 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 3rd. The shares were bought at an average price of $275.43 per share, with a total value of $199,686.75. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 1,791 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $493,295.13. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.47% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Casey’s General Stores

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in Casey’s General Stores by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 158,886 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,654,000 after buying an additional 1,780 shares in the last quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main grew its stake in Casey’s General Stores by 21.5% in the 4th quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 40,930 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,245,000 after purchasing an additional 7,252 shares during the period. Harbour Investments Inc. grew its stake in Casey’s General Stores by 23.8% in the 4th quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 826 shares of the company’s stock valued at $227,000 after purchasing an additional 159 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its stake in Casey’s General Stores by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 19,451 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,344,000 after purchasing an additional 720 shares during the period. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its stake in Casey’s General Stores by 4.7% in the 4th quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 2,297 shares of the company’s stock valued at $631,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 85.43% of the company’s stock.

Casey’s General Stores Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Casey's General Stores, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates convenience stores under the Casey's and Casey's General Store names. Its stores offer pizza, donuts, breakfast items, and sandwiches; and tobacco and nicotine products. The company's stores provide soft drinks, energy, water, sports drinks, juices, coffee, and tea and dairy products; beer, wine, and spirits; snacks, candy, packaged bakery, and other food items; ice, ice cream, meals, and appetizers; health and beauty aids, automotive products, electronic accessories, housewares, and pet supplies; and ATM, lotto/lottery, and prepaid cards.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Casey's General Stores Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Casey's General Stores and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.