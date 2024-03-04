Cedar Fair, L.P. (NYSE:FUN) to Issue $0.30 Quarterly Dividend

Cedar Fair, L.P. (NYSE:FUN – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, February 15th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 6th will be given a dividend of 0.30 per share on Wednesday, March 20th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.83%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 5th.
Cedar Fair has raised its dividend payment by an average of 8.7% annually over the last three years. Cedar Fair has a payout ratio of 29.8% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Cedar Fair to earn $3.80 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.20 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 31.6%.
Cedar Fair Trading Up 4.0 %
NYSE:FUN opened at $42.42 on Monday. Cedar Fair has a 12-month low of $34.04 and a 12-month high of $47.95. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $39.97 and a 200 day moving average price of $38.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.31 and a beta of 1.41.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Money Concepts Capital Corp acquired a new position in shares of Cedar Fair in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its holdings in Cedar Fair by 355.3% in the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 815 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 636 shares during the period. PenderFund Capital Management Ltd. acquired a new position in Cedar Fair in the 1st quarter worth about $41,000. Ancora Advisors LLC increased its stake in Cedar Fair by 34.6% during the 1st quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 2,139 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,000 after buying an additional 550 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC increased its stake in Cedar Fair by 33.9% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 2,685 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,000 after buying an additional 680 shares in the last quarter. 61.81% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Cedar Fair, L.P. owns and operates amusement and water parks, as well as complementary resort facilities. Its amusement parks include Cedar Point located on Lake Erie between Cleveland and Toledo in Sandusky, Ohio; Knott's Berry Farm near Los Angeles, California; Canada's Wonderland near Toronto, Ontario; Kings Island near Cincinnati, Ohio; Carowinds in Charlotte, North Carolina; Kings Dominion situated near Richmond, Virginia; California's Great America located in Santa Clara, California; Dorney Park in Pennsylvania; Worlds of Fun located in Kansas City, Missouri; Valleyfair situated near Minneapolis/St.
