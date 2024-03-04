Celularity Inc. (NASDAQ:CELU) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Celularity Inc. (NASDAQ:CELU – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,750,000 shares, an increase of 14.3% from the January 31st total of 3,280,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,420,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.5 days. Approximately 3.6% of the company’s stock are short sold.
Insider Activity at Celularity
In other news, major shareholder Kok Thay Lim purchased 2,141,098 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 12th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $2.50 per share, with a total value of $5,352,745.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 5,147,376 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,868,440. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 20.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Armistice Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Celularity by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Armistice Capital LLC now owns 4,700,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,044,000 after purchasing an additional 57,000 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Celularity by 7.4% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,733,206 shares of the company’s stock worth $924,000 after purchasing an additional 258,253 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Celularity by 342.3% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,471,134 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,018,000 after acquiring an additional 2,686,262 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in Celularity by 197.1% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 609,015 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,407,000 after acquiring an additional 404,042 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in Celularity by 242.2% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 274,406 shares of the company’s stock valued at $146,000 after acquiring an additional 194,206 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 19.02% of the company’s stock.
Celularity Price Performance
Celularity (NASDAQ:CELU – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 2nd. The company reported ($0.60) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $3.79 million for the quarter. Celularity had a negative net margin of 1,226.72% and a positive return on equity of 30.79%.
Celularity Company Profile
Celularity Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops off-the-shelf placental-derived allogeneic cell therapies for the treatment of cancer, immune, and infectious diseases. It operates through three segments: Cell Therapy, Degenerative Disease, and BioBanking. The company's lead therapeutic programs include CYCART-19, an allogeneic CAR-T cell for the treatment of non-Hodkin's lymphoma (NHL) and mantle cell lymphoma (MCL); CYNK-001, an allogeneic unmodified natural killer cell that is in Phase I/II clinical trial for the treatment of acute myeloid leukemia (AML); and APPL-001, a genetically modified placental-derived mesenchymal-like adherent stromal cell for the treatment of Crohn's disease.
