Centerra Gold Inc. (NYSE:CGAU) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Centerra Gold Inc. (NYSE:CGAU – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 372,900 shares, an increase of 14.3% from the January 31st total of 326,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 279,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.3 days. Approximately 0.2% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms recently commented on CGAU. Desjardins reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Centerra Gold in a research note on Wednesday, November 29th. National Bank Financial reissued an “outperform spec overweight” rating on shares of Centerra Gold in a research note on Wednesday, January 3rd. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on Centerra Gold in a research note on Wednesday, February 21st. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, Raymond James lowered their price target on Centerra Gold from $12.00 to $11.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 29th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $9.78.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Centerra Gold

Centerra Gold Price Performance

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Intact Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Centerra Gold by 521.3% in the second quarter. Intact Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,614,670 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,666,000 after purchasing an additional 3,032,870 shares during the period. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. increased its stake in Centerra Gold by 27.9% during the 4th quarter. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. now owns 9,879,956 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,885,000 after buying an additional 2,156,920 shares during the period. Maple Rock Capital Partners Inc. acquired a new position in Centerra Gold in the 1st quarter worth $12,918,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership purchased a new position in Centerra Gold in the 4th quarter valued at about $9,363,000. Finally, Pale Fire Capital SE grew its stake in shares of Centerra Gold by 1,136.9% during the fourth quarter. Pale Fire Capital SE now owns 1,807,787 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,774,000 after acquiring an additional 1,661,638 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.53% of the company’s stock.

CGAU opened at $5.19 on Monday. Centerra Gold has a 1 year low of $4.47 and a 1 year high of $7.71. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $5.40 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.46.

Centerra Gold Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 27th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 13th will be paid a $0.0518 dividend. This represents a $0.21 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 12th. This is an increase from Centerra Gold’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. Centerra Gold’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -54.05%.

Centerra Gold Company Profile

Centerra Gold Inc, a gold mining company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and operation of gold and copper properties in North America, Turkey, and internationally. The company explores for gold, copper, and molybdenum deposits. Its flagship projects include the 100% owned Mount Milligan gold-copper mine located in British Columbia, Canada; and the Öksüt Gold Mine located in Turkey.

