Century Financial Co. (OTCMKTS:CYFL) Raises Dividend to $0.24 Per Share

Century Financial Co. (OTCMKTS:CYFL – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, February 19th, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 6th will be given a dividend of 0.24 per share by the bank on Wednesday, March 20th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.32%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 5th. This is a boost from Century Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23.

Century Financial Stock Performance

Shares of Century Financial stock opened at $28.89 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $28.58 and a 200 day moving average price of $27.37. Century Financial has a 1 year low of $25.31 and a 1 year high of $29.72.

Get Century Financial alerts:

Century Financial Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Read More

Century Financial Corporation operates as a bank holding company for Century Bank and Trust that provides a range of financial and trust services. The company's primary deposit products include checking, savings, term certificate, and individual retirement accounts. It also provides residential mortgages; home equity, auto, specialty item, debt consolidation, construction, business term, and agri-business loans; small business Loans; real estate financing; lines of credit; letters of credit; and government loan guaranty programs.

Receive News & Ratings for Century Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Century Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.