Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. (NYSE:CRL) Short Interest Update

Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. (NYSE:CRL – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,920,000 shares, a growth of 14.3% from the January 31st total of 1,680,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 536,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.6 days. Currently, 3.8% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Charles River Laboratories International Trading Up 4.0 %

NYSE CRL opened at $264.38 on Monday. Charles River Laboratories International has a 12-month low of $161.65 and a 12-month high of $265.80. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $228.11 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $207.81. The company has a current ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The stock has a market cap of $13.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.71, a P/E/G ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 1.39.

Charles River Laboratories International (NYSE:CRL – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 14th. The medical research company reported $2.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.39 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $1.01 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $991.25 million. Charles River Laboratories International had a return on equity of 16.53% and a net margin of 11.49%. The firm’s revenue was down 7.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.98 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Charles River Laboratories International will post 11.04 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, VP William D. Barbo sold 4,050 shares of Charles River Laboratories International stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $248.50, for a total value of $1,006,425.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 22,879 shares in the company, valued at $5,685,431.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . In related news, EVP Shannon M. Parisotto sold 5,882 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $241.20, for a total transaction of $1,418,738.40. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 2,596 shares in the company, valued at approximately $626,155.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, VP William D. Barbo sold 4,050 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $248.50, for a total transaction of $1,006,425.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 22,879 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,685,431.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 14,932 shares of company stock worth $3,693,663 over the last 90 days. 1.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Charles River Laboratories International in the fourth quarter worth $298,877,000. Meritage Group LP acquired a new stake in Charles River Laboratories International during the 3rd quarter worth about $173,174,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in shares of Charles River Laboratories International by 35.3% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,506,293 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $505,821,000 after buying an additional 653,790 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Charles River Laboratories International in the 4th quarter valued at about $97,675,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Charles River Laboratories International by 8.6% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,198,037 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,092,887,000 after acquiring an additional 411,153 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.91% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Charles River Laboratories International from $270.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Charles River Laboratories International from $270.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 15th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Charles River Laboratories International from $220.00 to $205.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 10th. Guggenheim downgraded Charles River Laboratories International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. Finally, Evercore ISI increased their price objective on shares of Charles River Laboratories International from $260.00 to $265.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $246.54.

Charles River Laboratories International, Inc, a non-clinical contract research organization, provides drug discovery, non-clinical development, and safety testing services in the United States, Europe, Canada, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Research Models and Services (RMS), Discovery and Safety Assessment (DSA), and Manufacturing Solutions (Manufacturing).

