Chegg, Inc. (NYSE:CHGG) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Chegg, Inc. (NYSE:CHGG – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 17,280,000 shares, an increase of 9.6% from the January 31st total of 15,770,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,740,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 6.3 days. Currently, 17.4% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CHGG. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Chegg by 1.5% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,766,644 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $247,923,000 after purchasing an additional 179,401 shares in the last quarter. Sylebra Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Chegg by 37.0% during the 4th quarter. Sylebra Capital LLC now owns 9,410,827 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $106,907,000 after purchasing an additional 2,540,238 shares in the last quarter. Sylebra Capital Ltd lifted its stake in Chegg by 144.8% in the second quarter. Sylebra Capital Ltd now owns 8,967,899 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $79,635,000 after buying an additional 5,305,250 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in Chegg by 81.5% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,940,001 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $47,922,000 after acquiring an additional 1,320,462 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. lifted its position in Chegg by 14.5% in the 3rd quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 2,663,462 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $23,758,000 after acquiring an additional 337,680 shares in the last quarter. 97.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of CHGG stock opened at $9.04 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $930.67 million, a P/E ratio of -56.50, a P/E/G ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. Chegg has a 12-month low of $7.32 and a 12-month high of $18.77. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $9.91 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.66.

Chegg ( NYSE:CHGG Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 5th. The technology company reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36. The firm had revenue of $187.99 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $185.94 million. Chegg had a return on equity of 1.27% and a net margin of 2.54%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.16 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Chegg will post 0.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have weighed in on CHGG shares. StockNews.com raised Chegg from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of Chegg from $10.00 to $9.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. Piper Sandler Companies cut shares of Chegg to an “underweight” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $9.00 to $8.50 in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on Chegg from $11.00 to $10.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on Chegg from $8.00 to $7.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Chegg currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $10.22.

Chegg, Inc operates a direct-to-student learning platform that helps learners build essential life and job skills to accelerate their path from learning programs in the United States and internationally. Its subscription services include Chegg Study, which offers personalized step-by-step learning support from AI, computational engines, and subject matter experts, as well as Tinger Gold and DashPash Student services; Chegg Writing that provides students with a suite of tools, such as plagiarism detection scans, grammar and writing fluency checking, expert personalized writing feedback, and premium citation generation; Chegg Math, a step-by-step math problem solver and calculator that helps students to solve problems; Chegg Study Pack, a bundle of various subscription product offerings, including Chegg Study, Chegg Writing, and Chegg Math services; and Busuu, an online language learning platform that offers comprehensive support through self-paced lessons, live classes with expert tutors, and a community of members to practice alongside.

