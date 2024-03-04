China SXT Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SXTC) and Northwest Biotherapeutics (OTCMKTS:NWBO) Head to Head Review

China SXT Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SXTC – Get Free Report) and Northwest Biotherapeutics (OTCMKTS:NWBO – Get Free Report) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their risk, institutional ownership, valuation, profitability, dividends, earnings and analyst recommendations.

Risk and Volatility

China SXT Pharmaceuticals has a beta of 1.02, meaning that its share price is 2% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Northwest Biotherapeutics has a beta of -0.67, meaning that its share price is 167% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Get China SXT Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares China SXT Pharmaceuticals and Northwest Biotherapeutics’ top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio China SXT Pharmaceuticals $1.97 million 0.47 -$5.93 million N/A N/A Northwest Biotherapeutics $1.68 million 415.74 -$105.03 million ($0.07) -8.39

Profitability

China SXT Pharmaceuticals has higher revenue and earnings than Northwest Biotherapeutics.

This table compares China SXT Pharmaceuticals and Northwest Biotherapeutics’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets China SXT Pharmaceuticals N/A N/A N/A Northwest Biotherapeutics -3,453.84% N/A -231.96%

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for China SXT Pharmaceuticals and Northwest Biotherapeutics, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score China SXT Pharmaceuticals 0 0 0 0 N/A Northwest Biotherapeutics 0 0 0 0 N/A

Insider and Institutional Ownership

10.4% of China SXT Pharmaceuticals shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.3% of Northwest Biotherapeutics shares are owned by institutional investors. 4.0% of China SXT Pharmaceuticals shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 9.4% of Northwest Biotherapeutics shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

China SXT Pharmaceuticals beats Northwest Biotherapeutics on 6 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About China SXT Pharmaceuticals

(Get Free Report)

China SXT Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a pharmaceutical company, engages in the research, development, manufacture, marketing, and sale of traditional Chinese medicine pieces (TCMP) in China. The company offers advanced, fine, and regular TCMP products, and raw medicinal material, such as ChenXiang, SanQiFen, HongQi, SuMu, JiangXiang, CuYanHuSuo, XiaTianWu, LuXueJing, XueJie, ChaoSuanZaoRen, HongQuMi, ChuanBeiMu, HuangShuKuiHua, WuWeiZi, DingXiang, RenShen, QingGuo, JueMingZi, and ShaRen. It provides its products under the Suxuantang, Hui Chun Tang, and Tong Ren Tang brands. The company had an end-customer base of pharmaceutical companies, chain pharmacies, and hospitals in 10 provinces and municipalities in China. China SXT Pharmaceuticals, Inc. was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in Taizhou, China.

About Northwest Biotherapeutics

(Get Free Report)

Northwest Biotherapeutics, Inc., a biotechnology company, develops personalized immune therapies for cancer in the United States and internationally. The company develops its products based on DCVax, a platform technology that uses activated dendritic cells to mobilize a patient's own immune system to attack cancer. Its lead product, DCVax-L, which has completed Phase III clinical trials to treat Glioblastoma multiforme brain cancer. The company also develops DCVax-Direct, which is in Phase I/II clinical trials to treat inoperable solid tumors. The company was founded in 1996 and is headquartered in Bethesda, Maryland.

Receive News & Ratings for China SXT Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for China SXT Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.