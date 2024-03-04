ChromaDex (CDXC) to Release Earnings on Wednesday

ChromaDex (NASDAQ:CDXC – Get Free Report) will be posting its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, March 6th. Analysts expect ChromaDex to post earnings of ($0.04) per share for the quarter. Individual that wish to listen to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

ChromaDex Stock Down 3.6 %

Shares of ChromaDex stock opened at $1.61 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $120.94 million, a PE ratio of -17.89 and a beta of 1.87. ChromaDex has a 12-month low of $1.25 and a 12-month high of $1.99. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.51 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1.45.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On ChromaDex

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of ChromaDex in the second quarter worth approximately $25,000. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in shares of ChromaDex by 130.4% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 16,469 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 9,321 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in shares of ChromaDex during the first quarter worth $28,000. LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of ChromaDex by 52.9% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 28,915 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 10,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in shares of ChromaDex by 74.7% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 39,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after acquiring an additional 16,800 shares during the last quarter. 14.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of ChromaDex in a report on Sunday. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company.

ChromaDex Company Profile

ChromaDex Corporation operates as a bioscience company focusing on developing healthy aging products. The company operates through three segments: Consumer products; Ingredients; and Analytical Reference Standards and Services. It researches on nicotinamide adenine dinucleotide (NAD+); provides finished dietary supplement products that contain its proprietary ingredients directly to consumers and distributors; and develops and commercializes proprietary-based ingredient technologies and supplies these ingredients as raw materials to the manufacturers of consumer products.

Further Reading

