CIBC Boosts Stantec (TSE:STN) Price Target to C$120.00

Stantec (TSE:STN – Free Report) (NYSE:STN) had its price objective hoisted by CIBC from C$116.00 to C$120.00 in a research report report published on Friday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Desjardins boosted their price target on shares of Stantec from C$96.00 to C$102.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, November 13th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Stantec from C$107.00 to C$118.00 in a research note on Monday, December 11th. ATB Capital downgraded Stantec from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating and boosted their price target for the company from C$115.00 to C$120.00 in a research note on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Stantec from C$106.00 to C$118.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, December 7th. Finally, Scotiabank lifted their target price on Stantec from C$110.00 to C$116.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Stantec presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of C$119.15.

Get Stantec alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on STN

Stantec Stock Performance

Stantec stock opened at C$110.78 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is C$108.76 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$98.07. The company has a market cap of C$12.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 82.07, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 1.46. Stantec has a fifty-two week low of C$75.31 and a fifty-two week high of C$118.39.

Stantec (TSE:STN – Get Free Report) (NYSE:STN) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The company reported C$0.82 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.86 by C($0.04). The business had revenue of C$1.24 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$1.22 billion. Stantec had a return on equity of 14.18% and a net margin of 6.67%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Stantec will post 4.3106759 EPS for the current year.

Stantec Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 27th. This is a boost from Stantec’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.76%. Stantec’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 26.26%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Stantec

In other Stantec news, Director Gordon Allan Johnston bought 10,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 21st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of C$104.15 per share, with a total value of C$1,067,537.50. Company insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

About Stantec

(Get Free Report)

Stantec Inc provides e professional services in the areas of infrastructure and facilities to the public and private sectors clients in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company provides consulting services in engineering, architecture, interior design, landscape architecture, surveying, environmental sciences, project management, and project economics.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Stantec Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stantec and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.