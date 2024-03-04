CIBC Trims Kinaxis (TSE:KXS) Target Price to C$180.00

Kinaxis (TSE:KXS – Free Report) had its price target trimmed by CIBC from C$185.00 to C$180.00 in a report issued on Friday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

A number of other research analysts have also commented on KXS. Scotiabank upped their price target on Kinaxis from C$200.00 to C$220.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on Kinaxis from C$220.00 to C$200.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Friday. Finally, TD Securities cut their target price on Kinaxis from C$210.00 to C$200.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of C$199.44.

Shares of KXS stock opened at C$149.07 on Friday. Kinaxis has a 12 month low of C$129.13 and a 12 month high of C$191.80. The firm has a market cap of C$4.25 billion, a PE ratio of 310.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.60 and a beta of 0.75. The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$154.56 and a 200-day moving average of C$153.04. The company has a quick ratio of 2.29, a current ratio of 2.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.39.

In other news, Senior Officer Andrew William Robert Bell sold 750 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$152.04, for a total transaction of C$114,032.48. Following the sale, the insider now owns 586 shares in the company, valued at C$89,097.37. In other news, Senior Officer Andrew William Robert Bell sold 750 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$152.04, for a total transaction of C$114,032.48. Following the sale, the insider now owns 586 shares in the company, valued at C$89,097.37. Also, Senior Officer Paul Carreiro sold 5,891 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$152.64, for a total value of C$899,195.17. Insiders have sold 28,393 shares of company stock worth $4,352,513 over the last three months. Company insiders own 1.15% of the company’s stock.

Kinaxis Inc provides cloud-based subscription software for supply chain operations in the United States, Japan, Hong Kong, The Netherlands, South Korea, the United Kingdom, Singapore, Romania, France, Ireland, Germany, India, and Canada. It offers Kinaxis, a cloud-based platform, which provides advanced planning, sales and operations planning, supply and demand planning, inventory management, and command and control center services.

