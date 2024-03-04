Citigroup Lowers Howden Joinery Group (LON:HWDN) to Neutral

Citigroup downgraded shares of Howden Joinery Group (LON:HWDN – Free Report) to a neutral rating in a report published on Friday morning, MarketBeat.com reports. Citigroup currently has GBX 865 ($10.97) price objective on the stock.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on HWDN. Berenberg Bank reduced their price target on shares of Howden Joinery Group from GBX 870 ($11.04) to GBX 835 ($10.59) and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their target price on shares of Howden Joinery Group from GBX 870 ($11.04) to GBX 835 ($10.59) and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of GBX 818 ($10.38).

HWDN stock opened at GBX 846.20 ($10.73) on Friday. The stock has a market cap of £4.64 billion, a PE ratio of 1,387.21, a P/E/G ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 75.88. Howden Joinery Group has a 12 month low of GBX 605 ($7.67) and a 12 month high of GBX 849 ($10.77). The company has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 793.20 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 739.75.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 24th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 11th will be given a GBX 16.20 ($0.21) dividend. This is a boost from Howden Joinery Group’s previous dividend of $4.80. This represents a yield of 2.1%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 11th. Howden Joinery Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 3,442.62%.

Howden Joinery Group Plc manufactures and distributes various kitchens, joinery, and hardware products in the United Kingdom, France, Ireland, and Belgium. It offers worktops, sinks and taps, flooring, appliances, and handles; internal and external doors, including fire doors, flooring, stair parts, and general joinery items; and cooking, cleaning, and cooling appliances.

