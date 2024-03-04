Clarivate Plc (NYSE:CLVT) Shares Sold by Ancora Advisors LLC

Ancora Advisors LLC trimmed its position in shares of Clarivate Plc (NYSE:CLVT – Free Report) by 18.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,075 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,100 shares during the period. Ancora Advisors LLC’s holdings in Clarivate were worth $94,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its stake in Clarivate by 1,614.5% during the 3rd quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 1,119,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,513,000 after purchasing an additional 1,054,300 shares during the period. Clarkston Capital Partners LLC boosted its stake in Clarivate by 12.0% during the 3rd quarter. Clarkston Capital Partners LLC now owns 57,567,115 shares of the company’s stock valued at $386,275,000 after purchasing an additional 6,172,694 shares during the period. Boston Partners boosted its stake in Clarivate by 109.6% during the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 546,671 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,668,000 after purchasing an additional 285,881 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Clarivate by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 144,539 shares of the company’s stock worth $969,000 after buying an additional 4,099 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Impactive Capital LP raised its position in shares of Clarivate by 56.8% during the 2nd quarter. Impactive Capital LP now owns 28,608,919 shares of the company’s stock worth $272,643,000 after buying an additional 10,368,333 shares in the last quarter. 86.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Clarivate alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have commented on CLVT. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of Clarivate from $10.00 to $8.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Clarivate from $9.00 to $8.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Clarivate from $7.00 to $6.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. Oppenheimer dropped their price target on shares of Clarivate from $11.00 to $10.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reiterated an “underweight” rating and issued a $8.00 target price on shares of Clarivate in a report on Friday, December 15th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Clarivate has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $8.00.

Clarivate Stock Down 0.6 %

Clarivate stock opened at $7.14 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $8.94 and its 200-day simple moving average is $7.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.91. Clarivate Plc has a fifty-two week low of $6.07 and a fifty-two week high of $11.64.

Clarivate (NYSE:CLVT – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.21. The business had revenue of $683.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $687.80 million. Clarivate had a negative net margin of 34.66% and a positive return on equity of 9.95%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.20 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Clarivate Plc will post 0.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Clarivate Profile

(Free Report)

Clarivate Plc operates as an information services provider in the Americas, the Middle East, Africa, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through three segments: Academia & Government, Life Sciences & Healthcare, and Intellectual Property. The company offers Web of Science and InCites, that analyzes and explores the academic research landscape and manages research information; ProQuest One and Ebook Central that provides comprehensive content collections to institutions in a cost-effective manner; and Alma and Polaris, that manages academic resources and services, connect users, and support research publications.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CLVT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Clarivate Plc (NYSE:CLVT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Clarivate Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Clarivate and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.