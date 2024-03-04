Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. (NYSE:CLF) Receives $20.30 Average Target Price from Analysts

Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. (NYSE:CLF – Get Free Report) has earned an average rating of “Hold” from the seven analysts that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $20.30.
CLF has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. BNP Paribas downgraded shares of Cleveland-Cliffs from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $16.50 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. StockNews.com cut shares of Cleveland-Cliffs from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 21st. Argus cut shares of Cleveland-Cliffs from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Cleveland-Cliffs from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $21.50 to $20.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Cleveland-Cliffs from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th.
Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs by 3.8% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 56,453,183 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $1,034,787,000 after acquiring an additional 2,041,111 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Cleveland-Cliffs by 0.9% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 45,757,539 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $616,355,000 after buying an additional 387,794 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Cleveland-Cliffs by 18.6% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 21,000,065 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $322,771,000 after buying an additional 3,295,448 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Cleveland-Cliffs by 2.5% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,662,500 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $128,217,000 after buying an additional 186,299 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in Cleveland-Cliffs by 1.5% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 7,216,964 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $120,966,000 after buying an additional 109,059 shares during the period. 60.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Shares of CLF opened at $21.08 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $19.51 and a 200-day simple moving average of $17.33. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The company has a market capitalization of $10.50 billion, a PE ratio of 27.38, a P/E/G ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 2.02. Cleveland-Cliffs has a 52-week low of $13.61 and a 52-week high of $22.83.
Cleveland-Cliffs (NYSE:CLF – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The mining company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05). The business had revenue of $5.11 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.16 billion. Cleveland-Cliffs had a net margin of 1.81% and a return on equity of 6.79%. The business’s revenue was up 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.30) EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Cleveland-Cliffs will post 2.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Cleveland-Cliffs is the largest flat-rolled steel company and the largest iron ore pellet producer in North America. The company is vertically integrated from mining through iron making, steelmaking, rolling, finishing and downstream with hot and cold stamping of steel parts and components. The company was formerly known as Cliffs Natural Resources Inc and changed its name to Cleveland-Cliffs Inc in August 2017.
