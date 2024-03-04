CMS Energy Co. (NYSE:CMS) Shares Sold by Toronto Dominion Bank

Toronto Dominion Bank lessened its position in shares of CMS Energy Co. (NYSE:CMS – Free Report) by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 141,697 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 5,488 shares during the quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank’s holdings in CMS Energy were worth $7,526,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CMS. Blair William & Co. IL raised its holdings in CMS Energy by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 6,561 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $459,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares during the period. Kinneret Advisory LLC grew its stake in CMS Energy by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Kinneret Advisory LLC now owns 7,756 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $542,000 after acquiring an additional 174 shares during the period. Walleye Trading LLC increased its holdings in CMS Energy by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. Walleye Trading LLC now owns 6,414 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $377,000 after acquiring an additional 181 shares in the last quarter. CI Investments Inc. raised its position in CMS Energy by 3.0% during the third quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 6,415 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $341,000 after acquiring an additional 185 shares during the period. Finally, Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in CMS Energy by 2.4% during the third quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 8,187 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $435,000 after purchasing an additional 192 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.98% of the company’s stock.

Get CMS Energy alerts:

CMS Energy Trading Up 1.3 %

Shares of CMS stock opened at $58.14 on Monday. CMS Energy Co. has a 1-year low of $49.87 and a 1-year high of $63.76. The firm has a market cap of $17.12 billion, a PE ratio of 19.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 0.37. The company has a 50-day moving average of $57.46 and a two-hundred day moving average of $56.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.84, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.66.

CMS Energy Increases Dividend

CMS Energy ( NYSE:CMS Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The utilities provider reported $1.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $1.95 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.62 billion. CMS Energy had a return on equity of 12.09% and a net margin of 11.89%. CMS Energy’s revenue was down 14.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.60 EPS. On average, analysts predict that CMS Energy Co. will post 3.34 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 29th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 12th were given a dividend of $0.515 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 9th. This represents a $2.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.54%. This is a positive change from CMS Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49. CMS Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 64.78%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have recently commented on the stock. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of CMS Energy from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $62.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on CMS Energy from $61.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 26th. KeyCorp boosted their target price on CMS Energy from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on CMS Energy from $64.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 1st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on CMS Energy from $64.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, CMS Energy has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $62.50.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on CMS Energy

Insider Activity

In related news, SVP Brandon J. Hofmeister sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.90, for a total transaction of $57,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 61,156 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,540,932.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, SVP Brandon J. Hofmeister sold 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.78, for a total value of $202,230.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 68,971 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,985,144.38. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Brandon J. Hofmeister sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.90, for a total value of $57,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 61,156 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,540,932.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

About CMS Energy

(Free Report)

CMS Energy Corporation operates as an energy company primarily in Michigan. The company operates through three segments: Electric Utility; Gas Utility; and Enterprises. The Electric Utility segment is involved in the generation, purchase, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity. This segment generates electricity through coal, wind, gas, renewable energy, oil, and nuclear sources.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for CMS Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CMS Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.