CNB Financial Services, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CBFC) to Issue Dividend Increase – $1.33 Per Share

CNB Financial Services, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CBFC – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Wednesday, February 14th, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 6th will be given a dividend of 1.33 per share on Thursday, March 7th. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 5th. This is a boost from CNB Financial Services’s previous dividend of $0.60.

CNB Financial Services Trading Down 25.0 %

OTCMKTS:CBFC opened at $30.00 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $30.00 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $35.92. CNB Financial Services has a 1 year low of $30.00 and a 1 year high of $40.00.

CNB Financial Services Company Profile

CNB Financial Services, Inc operates as the bank holding company for CNB Bank, Inc that provides various banking products and services to individuals and businesses in the United States. The company accepts checking, savings, and individual retirement accounts; demand deposits; and certificates of deposit (CDs).

