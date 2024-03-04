CNB Financial Services, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CBFC) to Issue Dividend Increase – $1.33 Per Share

CNB Financial Services, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CBFC – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Wednesday, February 14th, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 6th will be given a dividend of 1.33 per share on Thursday, March 7th. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 5th. This is a boost from CNB Financial Services’s previous dividend of $0.60.
CNB Financial Services Trading Down 25.0 %
OTCMKTS:CBFC opened at $30.00 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $30.00 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $35.92. CNB Financial Services has a 1 year low of $30.00 and a 1 year high of $40.00.
CNB Financial Services Company Profile
