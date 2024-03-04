Codorus Valley Bancorp (NASDAQ:CVLY) Now Covered by StockNews.com

Stock analysts at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Codorus Valley Bancorp (NASDAQ:CVLY – Get Free Report) in a note issued to investors on Monday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Separately, Stephens reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $22.00 target price on shares of Codorus Valley Bancorp in a research note on Wednesday, December 13th.

NASDAQ CVLY opened at $22.76 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. Codorus Valley Bancorp has a 12-month low of $16.00 and a 12-month high of $25.88. The company has a market capitalization of $218.72 million, a PE ratio of 8.75 and a beta of 0.55. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $24.02 and its 200-day moving average is $21.59.

Codorus Valley Bancorp (NASDAQ:CVLY – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter. Codorus Valley Bancorp had a net margin of 19.25% and a return on equity of 13.93%. The business had revenue of $23.41 million during the quarter. Equities research analysts anticipate that Codorus Valley Bancorp will post 1.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. American International Group Inc. bought a new position in Codorus Valley Bancorp during the second quarter worth $91,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in Codorus Valley Bancorp by 2.9% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 29,986 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $559,000 after purchasing an additional 837 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its position in Codorus Valley Bancorp by 1.1% during the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 291,821 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,723,000 after purchasing an additional 3,273 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its position in Codorus Valley Bancorp by 51.3% during the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 148,100 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,790,000 after purchasing an additional 50,210 shares during the period. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in Codorus Valley Bancorp during the third quarter worth $529,000. 50.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Codorus Valley Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for the PeoplesBank that provides community banking services in South Central Pennsylvania and Central Maryland. The company accepts demand, money market, time, and savings deposits, as well as certificates of deposit. It also offers commercial loans, such as builder and developer, commercial and residential real estate investor, hotel/motel, wholesale and retail, agriculture, manufacturing, and other loans; and consumer loans, including residential mortgage, home equity, and others.

