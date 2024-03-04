Cohu, Inc. (NASDAQ:COHU) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Cohu, Inc. (NASDAQ:COHU – Get Free Report) have earned an average rating of “Buy” from the four ratings firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $43.50.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 target price on shares of Cohu in a research note on Friday, February 16th. TD Cowen lifted their price target on Cohu from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 16th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Cohu from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, November 16th.

Get Cohu alerts:

Read Our Latest Report on Cohu

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Cohu

Cohu Trading Up 2.1 %

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of COHU. D.A. Davidson & CO. boosted its position in Cohu by 2.4% during the second quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 12,864 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $535,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. Ziegler Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Cohu by 3.7% in the third quarter. Ziegler Capital Management LLC now owns 12,716 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $438,000 after buying an additional 456 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in Cohu by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 27,009 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $866,000 after acquiring an additional 476 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Cohu by 7.0% in the second quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 7,317 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $304,000 after purchasing an additional 479 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Republic Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Cohu by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 53,990 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,598,000 after buying an additional 724 shares during the last quarter. 88.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of COHU stock opened at $32.81 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $33.32 and its 200 day simple moving average is $33.65. Cohu has a twelve month low of $29.07 and a twelve month high of $43.99. The company has a quick ratio of 4.67, a current ratio of 6.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 55.61 and a beta of 1.51.

Cohu (NASDAQ:COHU – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The semiconductor company reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.01. Cohu had a return on equity of 6.73% and a net margin of 4.42%. The business had revenue of $137.23 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $136.94 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.63 EPS. Cohu’s revenue for the quarter was down 28.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Cohu will post 0.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Cohu Company Profile

(Get Free Report

Cohu, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides semiconductor test equipment and services in China, the United States, Taiwan, Malaysia, the Philippines, and internationally. The company supplies semiconductor test and inspection handlers, micro-electromechanical system (MEMS) test modules, test contactors, thermal sub-systems, and semiconductor automated test equipment for semiconductor manufacturers and test subcontractors.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Cohu Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cohu and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.