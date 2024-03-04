Coinbase Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:COIN) Shares Sold by California State Teachers Retirement System

California State Teachers Retirement System decreased its position in Coinbase Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:COIN – Free Report) by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 262,528 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock after selling 5,296 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System owned approximately 0.11% of Coinbase Global worth $19,711,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ancora Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Coinbase Global by 144.0% in the fourth quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 737 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 435 shares during the period. Tyler Stone Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Coinbase Global in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Coinbase Global by 100.0% in the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,000 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Coinbase Global during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Money Concepts Capital Corp raised its holdings in Coinbase Global by 1,120.7% during the fourth quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 1,355 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 1,244 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.96% of the company’s stock.

COIN has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on Coinbase Global from $160.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 16th. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Coinbase Global from $90.00 to $151.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 19th. Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on shares of Coinbase Global from $160.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 8th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Coinbase Global from $125.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 16th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Coinbase Global from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $80.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 15th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $128.19.

Shares of Coinbase Global stock opened at $205.77 on Monday. Coinbase Global, Inc. has a 52-week low of $46.43 and a 52-week high of $212.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.03. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $152.44 and its 200 day simple moving average is $115.27. The firm has a market cap of $49.85 billion, a PE ratio of 762.11 and a beta of 3.36.

Coinbase Global (NASDAQ:COIN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 15th. The cryptocurrency exchange reported $1.04 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by $1.13. The business had revenue of $953.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $826.10 million. Coinbase Global had a net margin of 3.05% and a return on equity of 3.54%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 51.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($2.46) earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Coinbase Global, Inc. will post 1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CAO Jennifer N. Jones sold 1,624 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $168.75, for a total transaction of $274,050.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 29,236 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,933,575. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CAO Jennifer N. Jones sold 1,624 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $168.75, for a total transaction of $274,050.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 29,236 shares in the company, valued at $4,933,575. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, COO Emilie Choi sold 700 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.29, for a total transaction of $91,203.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 225,142 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,333,751.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 1,150,671 shares of company stock worth $168,041,822 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 33.16% of the company’s stock.

Coinbase Global, Inc provides financial infrastructure and technology for the cryptoeconomy in the United States and internationally. It offers the primary financial account in the cryptoeconomy for consumers; a marketplace with a pool of liquidity for transacting in crypto assets for institutions; and technology and services that enable developers to build crypto-based applications and securely accept crypto assets as payment.

