Commerce Bancshares, Inc. (CBSH) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.27 on March 25th

Commerce Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBSH – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, February 2nd, RTT News reports. Investors of record on Thursday, March 7th will be paid a dividend of 0.27 per share by the financial services provider on Monday, March 25th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.08%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 6th.

Commerce Bancshares has increased its dividend payment by an average of 3.3% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 56 years. Commerce Bancshares has a payout ratio of 31.9% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Commerce Bancshares to earn $3.34 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.08 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 32.3%.

Commerce Bancshares Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ CBSH opened at $51.92 on Monday. Commerce Bancshares has a 52 week low of $40.91 and a 52 week high of $62.97. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $52.63 and a 200 day moving average price of $50.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.30 and a beta of 0.78.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Commerce Bancshares ( NASDAQ:CBSH Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $393.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $386.34 million. Commerce Bancshares had a net margin of 24.41% and a return on equity of 17.46%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.99 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Commerce Bancshares will post 3.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CBSH has been the subject of a number of research reports. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Commerce Bancshares in a research report on Thursday, January 11th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $55.00 target price for the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their target price on shares of Commerce Bancshares from $54.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Commerce Bancshares from $46.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $53.17.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director David W. Kemper sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.00, for a total transaction of $1,020,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,181,172 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $60,239,772. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, SVP Douglas D. Neff sold 614 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.25, for a total value of $30,853.50. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 8,038 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $403,909.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director David W. Kemper sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.00, for a total transaction of $1,020,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,181,172 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $60,239,772. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 29,321 shares of company stock valued at $1,509,087. Insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Commerce Bancshares

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in Commerce Bancshares by 13.9% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 60,878 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,253,000 after acquiring an additional 7,430 shares during the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new position in Commerce Bancshares during the 4th quarter valued at $1,030,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its stake in Commerce Bancshares by 8.1% during the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 51,461 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,749,000 after acquiring an additional 3,846 shares during the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its stake in Commerce Bancshares by 6.0% during the 4th quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 25,332 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,353,000 after acquiring an additional 1,426 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Commerce Bancshares by 9.0% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 134,879 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,204,000 after acquiring an additional 11,089 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.63% of the company’s stock.

Commerce Bancshares Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Commerce Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Commerce Bank that provides retail, mortgage banking, corporate, investment, trust, and asset management products and services to individuals and businesses in the United States. It operates through three segments: Consumer, Commercial, and Wealth.

Featured Stories

