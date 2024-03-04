Comparing NeuBase Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NBSE) and Lisata Therapeutics (NASDAQ:LSTA)

NeuBase Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NBSE – Get Free Report) and Lisata Therapeutics (NASDAQ:LSTA – Get Free Report) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their risk, valuation, institutional ownership, earnings, dividends, profitability and analyst recommendations.

Profitability

This table compares NeuBase Therapeutics and Lisata Therapeutics’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets NeuBase Therapeutics N/A -99.74% -60.13% Lisata Therapeutics N/A -36.54% -33.47%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

24.5% of NeuBase Therapeutics shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 8.4% of Lisata Therapeutics shares are held by institutional investors. 13.9% of NeuBase Therapeutics shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 21.6% of Lisata Therapeutics shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio NeuBase Therapeutics N/A N/A -$4.37 million ($7.70) -0.12 Lisata Therapeutics N/A N/A -$54.22 million ($2.58) -1.20

This table compares NeuBase Therapeutics and Lisata Therapeutics’ gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Lisata Therapeutics is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than NeuBase Therapeutics, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings for NeuBase Therapeutics and Lisata Therapeutics, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score NeuBase Therapeutics 0 0 0 0 N/A Lisata Therapeutics 0 0 1 0 3.00

Lisata Therapeutics has a consensus target price of $15.00, indicating a potential upside of 383.87%. Given Lisata Therapeutics’ higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Lisata Therapeutics is more favorable than NeuBase Therapeutics.

Volatility and Risk

NeuBase Therapeutics has a beta of 0.88, meaning that its stock price is 12% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Lisata Therapeutics has a beta of 1.03, meaning that its stock price is 3% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Lisata Therapeutics beats NeuBase Therapeutics on 7 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About NeuBase Therapeutics

(Get Free Report)

NeuBase Therapeutics, Inc., a preclinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of therapies to treat rare genetic diseases and cancers caused by mutant genes. The company's proprietary modular peptide-nucleic acid antisense oligo (PATrOL) platform focuses on addressing Huntington's disease (HD) and myotonic dystrophy, as well as other genetic disorders, and cancer and oncology applications. Its pipeline includes NT0100 for Huntington's disease; NT0200 for myotonic dystrophy type 1; and NT0300 treatment targets the mutated KRAS gene. NeuBase Therapeutics, Inc. is headquartered in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania.

About Lisata Therapeutics

(Get Free Report)

Lisata Therapeutics, Inc., a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of innovative therapies for the treatment of solid tumors and other diseases. Its product candidates include LSTA1, which is in Phase 1b/2a and 2b clinical studies for the treatment of solid tumor, including metastatic pancreatic ductal adenocarcinoma (mPDAC), in combination with a range of anti-cancer regimens; HONEDRA, a recipient of SAKIGAKE designation critical limb ischemia; XOWNA that is in Phase IIb clinical trial for the treatment of coronary microvascular dysfunction; and LSTA201, a CD34+ cell therapy for the treatment of chronic kidney disease. The company was formerly known as NeoStem, Inc. and changed its name to Caladrius Biosciences, Inc. in June 2015. The company was formerly known as Caladrius Biosciences, Inc. and changed its name to Lisata Therapeutics, Inc. on September 15, 2022. Lisata Therapeutics, Inc. was incorporated in 1980 and is headquartered in Basking Ridge, New Jersey.

