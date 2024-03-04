CompoSecure (CMPO) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

CompoSecure (NASDAQ:CMPO – Get Free Report) is set to announce its earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, March 6th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.22 per share for the quarter. Investors interested in listening to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

CompoSecure Stock Down 2.5 %

CMPO stock opened at $4.72 on Monday. CompoSecure has a 52-week low of $4.63 and a 52-week high of $7.90. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.17 and its 200-day simple moving average is $5.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $374.39 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.36 and a beta of 0.62.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on CMPO shares. Benchmark started coverage on CompoSecure in a report on Tuesday, February 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $7.00 price objective on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered CompoSecure from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $7.00 to $6.00 in a research report on Monday, December 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, CompoSecure has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $10.60.

Institutional Trading of CompoSecure

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Quarry LP acquired a new position in CompoSecure in the second quarter worth about $28,000. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in CompoSecure by 120.6% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,854 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 2,654 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new position in CompoSecure in the second quarter worth about $34,000. Deutsche Bank AG grew its stake in CompoSecure by 53.9% in the first quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 4,952 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 1,735 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new position in CompoSecure in the first quarter worth about $38,000. 34.33% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About CompoSecure

CompoSecure, Inc manufactures and designs metal, plastic, composite, and proprietary financial transaction cards in the United States and internationally. Its primary metal form factors include embedded, metal veneer lite, metal veneer, and full metal products. The company also offers Arculus Cold Storage Wallet, a three-factor authentication solution, which supports specific digital assets, including Bitcoin, Ethereum, non-fungible tokens and others.

