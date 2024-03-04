Compugen (CGEN) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Compugen (NASDAQ:CGEN – Get Free Report) will announce its 12/31/2023 earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, March 5th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.10 per share for the quarter. Individual interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Compugen Trading Up 2.3 %

CGEN stock opened at $2.64 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $228.68 million, a PE ratio of -7.14 and a beta of 2.65. Compugen has a 1-year low of $0.53 and a 1-year high of $2.85. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.13 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.33.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com raised Compugen from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 9th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on Compugen from $3.00 to $4.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 19th.

Institutional Trading of Compugen

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Compugen by 23.4% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 33,260 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $111,000 after purchasing an additional 6,299 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Compugen by 19.0% during the 4th quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 129,903 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $93,000 after acquiring an additional 20,727 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of Compugen by 29.3% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 27,241 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $87,000 after acquiring an additional 6,174 shares during the period. Algert Global LLC lifted its position in shares of Compugen by 135.4% during the 3rd quarter. Algert Global LLC now owns 118,270 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $78,000 after acquiring an additional 68,030 shares during the period. Finally, Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in shares of Compugen by 793.8% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 107,098 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $75,000 after acquiring an additional 95,116 shares during the period. 13.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Compugen Company Profile

Compugen Ltd., a clinical-stage therapeutic discovery and development company, researches, develops, and commercializes therapeutic and product candidates in Israel, the United States, and Europe. The company's immuno-oncology pipeline consists of COM701, an anti-PVRIG antibody that is in Phase I clinical study used for the treatment of solid tumors; COM902, a therapeutic antibody targeting TIGIT, which is in Phase I monotherapy clinical study in patients with advanced malignancies through sequential dose escalations; Bapotulimab, a therapeutic antibody targeting ILDR2 that is in Phase I clinical study in patients with naïve head and neck squamous cell carcinoma; and Rilvegostomig, a novel anti-TIGIT/PD-1 bispecific antibody, which is in Phase II clinical study in patients with advanced or metastatic non-small cell lung cancer.

