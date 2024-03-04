Computer Modelling Group Ltd. (CMG) To Go Ex-Dividend on March 6th

Computer Modelling Group Ltd. (TSE:CMG – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, March 6th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be given a dividend of 0.05 per share on Friday, March 15th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 6th.

Computer Modelling Group Stock Performance

TSE:CMG opened at C$10.08 on Monday. Computer Modelling Group has a 1 year low of C$6.21 and a 1 year high of C$10.76. The firm has a 50 day moving average of C$9.79 and a 200-day moving average of C$9.45. The company has a current ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 2.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 59.81. The stock has a market capitalization of C$818.80 million, a P/E ratio of 34.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.13.

Get Computer Modelling Group alerts:

Computer Modelling Group (TSE:CMG – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The company reported C$0.08 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.08. Computer Modelling Group had a net margin of 25.10% and a return on equity of 42.70%. The firm had revenue of C$33.01 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$31.65 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Computer Modelling Group will post 0.3499142 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Echelon Wealth Partners reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Computer Modelling Group in a research report on Tuesday, November 14th. National Bankshares set a C$12.50 price objective on shares of Computer Modelling Group and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Computer Modelling Group from C$10.00 to C$11.50 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 14th. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price target on shares of Computer Modelling Group from C$10.50 to C$11.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 9th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Computer Modelling Group from C$8.00 to C$9.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of C$10.83.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on CMG

Insider Transactions at Computer Modelling Group

In other news, Senior Officer Robert David Hicks sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$10.15, for a total transaction of C$101,500.00. Insiders have sold 40,000 shares of company stock worth $407,000 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.47% of the company’s stock.

About Computer Modelling Group

(Get Free Report)

Computer Modelling Group Ltd., a computer software technology company, engages in the development and licensing of reservoir simulation software and related services in Canada and internationally. The company offers CMOST-AI, an intelligent optimization and analysis tool that offers solution for reservoir by combining advanced statistical analysis, machine learning, and non-biased data interpretation; IMEX, a black oil simulator that is used to model primary and secondary oil recovery processes in conventional and unconventional reservoirs; and GEM, an equation-of-state reservoir simulator for compositional, chemical, and unconventional reservoir modelling.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Computer Modelling Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Computer Modelling Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.