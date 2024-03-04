Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. Reduces Stock Holdings in Lemonade, Inc. (NYSE:LMND)

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. decreased its stake in Lemonade, Inc. (NYSE:LMND – Free Report) by 55.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 64,925 shares of the company’s stock after selling 81,097 shares during the quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. owned about 0.09% of Lemonade worth $754,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Lemonade by 56.5% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 25,960 shares of the company’s stock worth $685,000 after acquiring an additional 9,369 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Lemonade during the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Lemonade by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,517,589 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,019,000 after buying an additional 50,278 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH acquired a new position in Lemonade during the 1st quarter valued at about $4,485,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Lemonade by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 196,482 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,182,000 after buying an additional 5,176 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.64% of the company’s stock.

Lemonade stock opened at $16.92 on Monday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $16.91 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $15.23. Lemonade, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $10.27 and a fifty-two week high of $24.81.

Lemonade ( NYSE:LMND Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The company reported ($0.61) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.79) by $0.18. Lemonade had a negative return on equity of 31.29% and a negative net margin of 55.12%. The firm had revenue of $115.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $111.71 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.93) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 30.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Lemonade, Inc. will post -3.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on LMND shares. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Lemonade in a research report on Friday, December 1st. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Lemonade from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. TD Cowen initiated coverage on Lemonade in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $17.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $17.00 price target on shares of Lemonade in a research note on Thursday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $13.71.

Lemonade, Inc provides various insurance products in the United States and Europe. Its insurance products include stolen or damaged property, and personal liability that protects its customers if they are responsible for an accident or damage to another person or their property. The company also offers renters, homeowners, car, pet, and life insurance products, as well as landlord insurance policies.

