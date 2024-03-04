Constellation Software (CSU) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Wednesday

Constellation Software (TSE:CSU – Get Free Report) is set to post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, March 6th. Analysts expect Constellation Software to post earnings of C$25.77 per share for the quarter.
Constellation Software Price Performance
Constellation Software stock opened at C$3,853.01 on Monday. Constellation Software has a 12 month low of C$2,236.01 and a 12 month high of C$3,856.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 171.42, a current ratio of 0.58 and a quick ratio of 0.55. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of C$3,593.73 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$3,168.02. The stock has a market capitalization of C$81.65 billion, a PE ratio of 113.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 0.83.
Constellation Software Increases Dividend
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 11th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 11th were paid a dividend of $1.388 per share. This represents a $5.55 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 19th. This is a boost from Constellation Software’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.33. Constellation Software’s dividend payout ratio is 15.78%.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Read Our Latest Analysis on CSU
About Constellation Software
Constellation Software Inc, together with its subsidiaries, acquires, builds, and manages vertical market software businesses in Canada, the United States, the United Kingdom, and rest of Europe. The company's industry specific software businesses provide specialized and mission-critical software solutions.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Constellation Software
- 2 Fintech Stocks to Buy Now and 1 to Avoid
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 2/26 – 3/1
- Russell 2000 Index, How Investors Use it For Profitable Trading
- How to Buy Bitcoin Stock: 3 Easy Ways to Do It
- The 3 Best Retail Stocks to Shop for in August
- Snowflake Stock Plunges, Don’t be Fooled, Bargain Alert
Receive News & Ratings for Constellation Software Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Constellation Software and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.