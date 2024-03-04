Constellation Software (CSU) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Wednesday

Constellation Software (TSE:CSU – Get Free Report) is set to post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, March 6th. Analysts expect Constellation Software to post earnings of C$25.77 per share for the quarter.

Constellation Software stock opened at C$3,853.01 on Monday. Constellation Software has a 12 month low of C$2,236.01 and a 12 month high of C$3,856.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 171.42, a current ratio of 0.58 and a quick ratio of 0.55. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of C$3,593.73 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$3,168.02. The stock has a market capitalization of C$81.65 billion, a PE ratio of 113.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 0.83.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 11th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 11th were paid a dividend of $1.388 per share. This represents a $5.55 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 19th. This is a boost from Constellation Software’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.33. Constellation Software’s dividend payout ratio is 15.78%.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on CSU shares. National Bankshares upped their price objective on Constellation Software from C$3,250.00 to C$3,400.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 13th. Raymond James upped their price objective on Constellation Software from C$2,850.00 to C$3,150.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, November 10th. TD Securities upped their price objective on Constellation Software from C$3,450.00 to C$3,900.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 30th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Constellation Software from C$3,500.00 to C$3,600.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 21st. Finally, CIBC upped their target price on Constellation Software from C$3,100.00 to C$3,800.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of C$3,625.00.

Constellation Software Inc, together with its subsidiaries, acquires, builds, and manages vertical market software businesses in Canada, the United States, the United Kingdom, and rest of Europe. The company's industry specific software businesses provide specialized and mission-critical software solutions.

